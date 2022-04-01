Schools in Delhi to reopen for offline-only classes from today
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, schools in the Capital will reopen solely in the offline mode from Friday, authorities said.
School administrators said that the on-and-off two-year-long pandemic-induced school closures have resulted in a significant learning gap and the return to in-person classes would finally allow them to help students learn properly.
Schools were first closed in March 2020 amid the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, and classes resumed in online mode. While schools reopened for in-person classes multiple times in the past two years, online classes were never called off. The decision to phase out online classes was taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting in February, following which schools were permitted to fully switch to offline classes from April 1, when the next academic session begins.
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, said that schools were eagerly looking forward to the resumption of classes on campus. “After two years, we will be reverting to the earlier system of teaching and learning. There will be no online classes and we are all very excited about resuming pre-pandemic ways of teaching,” said Acharya, the principal of ITL Public Dwarka.
A number of schools, however, said that they will resume classes only from Monday. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said that while the school had started calling students of classes 9 to 12 from the beginning of this week, students of other classes will return to the school on Monday. “Online classes will be completely suspended. Both students and teachers are happy since a return to the familiar routine is less stressful,” said Arora.
Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School, said that schools were keeping their fingers closed and looking forward to normal learning without any disruptions. Joshi said that except one or two parents, most were happy about the return to offline learning as before. “Barring one or two parents, no one has raised any complaints about the suspension of online classes. Everyone is looking forward to the return of some kind of normalcy even though we will continue to abide by all Covid protocols,” said Joshi.
Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu
The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Jammu municipal corporation councillor, Dwarka Choudhary. Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies.
Stalemate between PU, students over hike in mess and canteen rates continues
The deadlock on the hike in mess and canteen rates between Panjab University student bodies and authorities continued on Thursday as the meeting between them remained inconclusive. PU's had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike.
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here. These projects will add another MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
