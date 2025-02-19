Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta is BJP’s pick for Delhi chief minister

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 08:13 PM IST

The BJP ended the AAP’s decade-long rule in Delhi, winning 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, reduciing AAP to 22 seats

NEW DELHI: First-time legislator Rekha Gupta who won the Shalimar Bagh seat will be the next Delhi chief minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Wednesday evening after a meeting of the Delhi BJP’s legislative party.

BJP’s Rekha Gupta arrives at the party office to attend BJP legislative party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)
BJP’s Rekha Gupta arrives at the party office to attend BJP legislative party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday (ANI)

Gupta, who has been thrice elected to the municipal council from North Pitampura ward, was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at its meeting at the state unit headquarters on Wednesday evening.

Senior BJP leaders, Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party’s national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, who were appointed as central observers by the BJP parliamentary board for Wednesday’s meeting, were present. They also met some legislators including Parvesh Verma, who was among those contenders for the top post, before the meeting of legislators.

Gupta’s political journey started when she was in college in the national capital and was elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president in 1996-97

She will take oath at the ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 30,000 people, on February 20, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of 19 National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, people familiar with the matter said.

The BJP broke its 27-year-old jinx to storm to power in the Capital with a two-thirds majority, trouncing AAP in the year’s first electoral contest. The BJP won 48 out of Delhi’s 70 seats on the back of a grounded campaign, and reduced the ruling AAP to only 22 seats.

The victory in Delhi was important for the BJP as it was the first major electoral battle for 2025 and fortified the party’s claim as the national political hegemon after the setback of the 2024 general elections when it failed to secure a full majority on its own.

With an unexpected win in Haryana, a landslide victory in Maharashtra, and now a two-thirds majority in Delhi, the BJP managed to wrest the political momentum and is now set to use this to push through big-ticket policy proposals and set the political agenda for the year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On