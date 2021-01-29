Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest
- Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
Increased police presence, freshly dug up trenches, additional concrete barriers separating two protest sites and counter protests demanding immediate removal of the agitating farmers from the highway were witnessed at Singhu border, one of the three major sites of farmers’ protest in the Capital, on Thursday.
Farmers said police had installed additional concrete barriers between the two stages, practically cutting one’s access to the other and thus making the group sitting close to the Delhi border vulnerable — an allegation the police sought to play down — and forcing many protesters to use longer routes through inner lanes to enter the main protest area.
Ghanshyam Bansal, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), said, “These barricades were present from the early days of the protest. They had been displaced in between and are now being put back in their place.”
The protest site at the Singhu border is divided into two parts: the main Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) stage and the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) stage, situated 500 metres away. Until Thursday, the farmers could move from one site to another using a narrow passage but now that has been blocked, the farmers alleged.
Gurpreet Singh, 25, a farmer from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, said, “Now, protesters at the first (KMSC) stage will face difficulty in coming towards the main stage. Movement between the two stages has been restricted.”
Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
One of them, Mohan Bhardwaj, 42, a resident of Bawana, said, “We had been sympathetic to their cause so far because we too are farmers. But when we saw their actions during Republic Day, when they insulted the tricolour at Red Fort, we knew that they were not farmers. This is why we want them to be removed.”
On January 26, a section of farmers had stormed the monument and installed religious flags on its domes.
Bhardwaj said, “Today, we came here to talk to them and give a warning. Tomorrow, we will return with people from 50 villages and get the protest site cleared. We are talking to them (the farmers) politely but if they don’t listen, we’ll do what they did.”
Sudhir Chauhan, 34, who claimed he was the president of the collective Yuva Seva Sangh that organised the protest, said, “Locals have suffered due to this (farmers’) protest. The distance that could be covered in 15 minutes took two hours. We won’t tolerate that anymore because these are not farmers. They are anti-nationals.”
The protesting group included members of Hindu Sena, and Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch – a collective of around 50 villages in Delhi.
The group dispersed at around 2.30 pm – around 30 minutes after SKM started a “sadhbhawna yatra” (goodwill rally) on the Kundli highway covering over 16 kilometres. With tricolour hoisted over their tractors and other vehicles, farmer leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Jagmohan Singh, Jangbir Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amarjeet Singh and others participated in the yatra aimed at reinforcing feeling of unity among farmers.
Reacting to the notices sent to farmer leaders on Wednesday, SKM, in a statement on Thursday, said: “Instead of taking action against the real criminals, the police are arresting farmers who were protesting peacefully.”
Meanwhile, due to increased barricading and the presence of trenches, locals also faced problems in commuting with many being forced to take longer routes covering the interiors of villages on foot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court suspends MLA Bharti’s conviction and sentencing in assault case
- The legislator then has to obtain a stay on the conviction to remain a member of the house -- a mere suspension of sentence or jail term will not suffice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,244 health workers get Covid-19 shots in Capital
- The government also opened 25 new vaccination sites in the city. Both central and south districts saw highest increase in the number of vaccination centres with four additional sites each.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs Delhi CS to monitor Yamuna rejuvenation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP amends party rules at council meet
- The new amendments prohibit members of the party to flag concerns and share criticism regarding the party and the leadership in public domain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Tikri border, farmers take out a ‘tiranga rally’
- At least 394 policemen were injured in violence at different spots in the city during the agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singhu tense amid high security, counter-protest
- Around 12pm, around 50 people gathered near the KMSC stage raising slogans against the farmers and demanding that the protest at Singhu border be cleared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Red Fort, crowd tried snatching guns from two cops: FIR
- Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eviction notice, high drama at Ghazipur
- Protesters say they will not leave the site after officials served them a notice; large contingent of security forces gathers at venue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video
- The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders to be charged for sedition; UAPA invoked by police
- Police investigating “larger conspiracy” behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don’t flee the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases for sixth straight day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Additional police forces deployed at protest sites, farmers fear eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need at least 3 to 5 years to upgrade sewage treatment plants: Delhi government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC opens Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Metro station gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox