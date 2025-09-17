Smart LED streetlights to replace conventional ones on PWD roads

The Delhi government is planning to replace the conventional sodium-based streetlights on Public Works Department (PWD) roads with smart LED fittings. The project will be implemented on the “pay-after-performance” model or the “EMI model”, officials said. (HT Archive)

There are around 96,000 streetlights under PWD in the city, out of which around 45,000 are functioning on older high-pressure sodium vapour (HPSV) fittings. These will now be phased out and replaced with energy-efficient LED lights.

About the “EMI model”, PWD officials explained that contractors will be paid in monthly instalments or EMIs, but only after lights are installed and fully operational. This ensures that private companies remain responsible for upkeep, performance and timely maintenance throughout the contract period.

“Delhi’s roads are the backbone of our capital. This EMI model ensures that companies have a stake in the performance of these lights, making them partners in accountability. For the first time, residents themselves will be able to monitor and question the system in real time,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said.

Officials also said LED lights have already been installed on some stretches and the project will be completed in the next six months.

The government estimates annual savings of around ₹31.53 crore through reduced electricity bills and lower maintenance costs once HPSV fittings are completely replaced with LEDs. Officials said installing the LED lights will make the system self-sustaining and accountable in the long term. Previously, streetlight projects operated on an upfront payment system where the government paid contractors in advance. The arrangement often resulted in delays in installation, poor maintenance and limited accountability, officials said.

The new fittings, with a longer lifespan and greater efficiency, are also expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Explaining the rationale, an official said, “The EMI model directly links payment with performance. It means no more lump-sum spending before the public can see results. It forces accountability and makes the contractor a long-term stakeholder in the system’s success.”

Explaining the operations, officials said each smart light will be connected to a mobile-based app, a central dashboard, and a control room. Officials will be able to detect faults instantly, while residents will also be given access to track the performance of lights in their localities. The light will also automatically switch on as it starts getting dark, officials said.

The app will include a complaint mechanism under which residents can report faulty lights.

“Every single streetlight will now be smart, connected, and accountable. And most importantly, every citizen will have access to the dashboard to see whether the system is delivering or not,” Verma said.

Besides, PWD has also proposed to allow regulated advertisements on streetlight poles. Officials said this could create an additional revenue stream for the department without compromising urban aesthetics, further reducing the burden on the public exchequer. However, the proposal has not been finalised yet.