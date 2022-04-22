Step towards normalcy: Harmony at first Friday prayers after clashes, demolition in Jahangirpuri
Friday prayers in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri went off peacefully, as residents of the violence-torn area tried to piece back their lives, two days after an “anti-encroachment demolition” by the civic bodies left several without work.
For 40 years, 62-year-old Sudhir Singh has received his childhood friend Suleiman Khan from the gate of the Jahangirpuri Jama Masjid, in front of which clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last Saturday. That changed this Friday.
“It’s the first time in the last 40-odd years that I have received Khan Bhai after the Friday namaz in during Ramzan from a place other than the Masjid. We met at Kushal Chowk, because the area around the masjid has been cordoned off by the police after April 16,” Singh said.
Khan, meanwhile, said he hoped friendships would endure in the first of the tensions that have gripped the area for a week now. Friday prayers were held inside Jama Masjid itself.
The stretch between Kushal Chowk and the Kali temple was on Friday open only for Muslim residents of the area who wanted to offer prayers at the mosque.
Roughly 1,500 personnel from the Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF and RAF continue to keep guard in the area.
A tense calm prevailed over the area on Friday, with civic bodies having cleaned up the streets and gotten rid of most debris from Wednesday’s action.
“God has created human beings without any discrimination. Both of us have not forgotten how we sold fruits and vegetables on the streets. It is our honest work and faith in God that our children are well settled in their businesses. Singh’s family is my second home. It’s a tradition of his family that they gift us new clothes during Dusshera,” he said.
“Jahangirpuri houses thousands of migrant workers from Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Most are fighting to feed their families. Anybody, who has seen hunger from very close, will never take part in such incidents. Whoever tore apart the communal fabric of our locality must be punished severely,” said Khan.
At least 20 people who were witness to last Saturday’s clashes said it was a spontaneous brawl that was escalated by miscreants.
A 28-year-old man who works at a cellphone repair shop near the mosque said the violence and subsequent demolitions had brought their lives to a halt.
“We have nothing to do with the violence. We have always believed in harmony,” he said.
Usha Rangnani, the DCP (northwest), said life has come back on track for residents of Jahangirpuri. “We have cordoned the area off as a preventive measure. We’ve also installed many CCTV cameras at Kushal Chowk and its adjoining areas. It’ll help us in tracking the movements of hoodlums,” she said and added that people of both the communities have hugged each other after the Friday namaaz.
-
Shiv sainiks attacked vehicle, says BJP leader Kamboj
Mumbai BJP leader Mohit Kamboj on Friday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Sena workers near Matoshree, the family residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra. Kamboj was returning from a wedding in Bandra Kurla Complex with BJP leader Prasad Lad in the latter's car. At Kala Nagar, Kamboj got off and went to sit in his own vehicle, Lad told mediapersons.
-
K’taka contractor death case: Police probe forgery charges against letter approving works
Ten days after contractor Santhosh Patil's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, Bengaluru police have started an investigation into a letter claiming that the department of rural development and panchayati raj had granted sanction for 108 works, including that undertaken by the 37-year-old contractor. The document labelled with the letterhead of former president of Belagavi Zilla panchayat, Asha Aihole, had started circulating on the social media platforms after the contractor's death.
-
Ludhiana MC turns to IT-enabled solutions for solid waste management
At a time when the municipal corporation is facing flak over its failure in managing the solid waste, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday evening conducted a meeting with the newly-appointed consultant company for hiring a solid waste contractor in the city at Zone D office. The MC has been struggling with solid waste management after the A2Z company terminated its contract with the civic body in the month of February last year.
-
Modinagar bus accident: 3 RTO officials suspended for negligence
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended two additional regional transport officers and one regional inspector over the death of a 10-year-old student of Dayawati Modi Public School in Ghaziabad's Modinagar. Ghaziabad district's assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Satish Kumar, assistant regional transport officer (administration) Vishwajeet Pratap Singh and regional inspector Prem Kumar Singh were suspended for negligence, said the order issued by principal secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, transport department, Uttar Pradesh.
-
ED told to robe Jahangirpuri violence suspect’s property sources
Noting remittances from abroad, the Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate asking them to launch a money laundering probe into the sources of properties of Ansar Sheikh, the main accused in the communal clash following a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri last week. An scrap dealer, Ansar, lives with his family in Jahangirpuri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics