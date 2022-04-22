Jahangirpuri accused got 'money via shady channels': Delhi police wants ED probe
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into the sources of the properties of the main alleged conspirator of the violence in Jahagirpur.
A crime branch officer assigned to probe the violence said Ansar Sheikh, 38, has been allegedly receiving money from abroad. “He reportedly owns a big mansion in Haldia [West Bengal] and does a lot of charity for his community. We suspect he frequently receives money via shady channels to use it in creating communal disturbances in the national capital,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.
“We are also looking into this iron scrap dealer’s links with terrorists and illegal Bangladeshi migrants as he is reportedly having deep-rooted connections with people of Bangladesh, Assam, and Haldia... Jahangirpuri houses thousands of Bangladeshi refugees. Taking cognisance of the timing and place of occurrence [of the violence], we cannot rule out his links with anti-national elements.”
The officer said movements and phone calls of Sheikh were being examined. “We are examining the phone calls made by him a few weeks before the communal violence erupted. It will give us a clear picture of who was in regular contact with Ansar.”
The officer said they have so far arrested 25 accused and apprehended three minors. “As many as 27 more accused have been identified and they will be arrested soon. Four of them have been found involved in the crime. Right now, we are keeping a close tab as their activities and movements can provide a major breakthrough in the case. One of the prime accused is being interrogated.”
The crime branch has been collecting digital evidence from the scene of the violence and undertaking a forensic probe. It is also looking into the timing of the incident. “As per the locals, the procession of Ramnavmi taken out through the same route did not result in a brawl. ...two Hanuman Jayanti processions [before the violence was triggered during the third one] passed through the same route peacefully.” The officer said they are trying to find out the reason why the violence erupted.
Umar Khalid’s speech ‘obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable’, says Delhi HC
The Delhi high court on Friday observed that one of the speeches made by former JNUSU president Umar Khalid in Maharashtra's Amravati during the anti-CAA/NRC protests was “obnoxious, inciteful and unacceptable”. A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar, while seeking the police response on Khalid's bail plea, said that it is not the first time that such statements have been made.
‘Start filling potholes immediately,’ High Court orders BBMP
The fight against bad roads and lack of basic infrastructure in the Karnataka capital has taken a new turn, with the Karnataka High Court ordering Bengaluru's local administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), to start filling potholes immediately. This order has come after the BBMP issued a project circular (called Package-A) on April 20, 2022 for the repair of 182-kilometer long major roads in the city.
BJP chief Nadda leads roadshow in Kangra for Mission Repeat
In the second visit to Nadda's home state in less than a fortnight, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday led a roadshow before addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, a politically significant district of Himachal Pradesh, where the saffron party aims to achieve Mission Repeat in the December assembly elections. The district is crucial as it sends 15 legislators to the 68-member House.
Udupi PU students challenge hijab ban; return home without writing exam
The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. Over 6.84 lakh students will write the exam at 1,076 centres across the state. The two girls - Alia and Resham - arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa. They insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them entry. Subsequently, the girls returned home.
PSI Scam: Two arrested over irregularities in appointments
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that two persons including a gunman of Congress MLA Patil have been arrested in connection with the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state. "Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," he added.
