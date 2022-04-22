Jahangirpuri accused got 'money via shady channels': Delhi police wants ED probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act into the sources of the properties of the main alleged conspirator of the violence in Jahagirpur.

A crime branch officer assigned to probe the violence said Ansar Sheikh, 38, has been allegedly receiving money from abroad. “He reportedly owns a big mansion in Haldia [West Bengal] and does a lot of charity for his community. We suspect he frequently receives money via shady channels to use it in creating communal disturbances in the national capital,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

“We are also looking into this iron scrap dealer’s links with terrorists and illegal Bangladeshi migrants as he is reportedly having deep-rooted connections with people of Bangladesh, Assam, and Haldia... Jahangirpuri houses thousands of Bangladeshi refugees. Taking cognisance of the timing and place of occurrence [of the violence], we cannot rule out his links with anti-national elements.”

The officer said movements and phone calls of Sheikh were being examined. “We are examining the phone calls made by him a few weeks before the communal violence erupted. It will give us a clear picture of who was in regular contact with Ansar.”

The officer said they have so far arrested 25 accused and apprehended three minors. “As many as 27 more accused have been identified and they will be arrested soon. Four of them have been found involved in the crime. Right now, we are keeping a close tab as their activities and movements can provide a major breakthrough in the case. One of the prime accused is being interrogated.”

The crime branch has been collecting digital evidence from the scene of the violence and undertaking a forensic probe. It is also looking into the timing of the incident. “As per the locals, the procession of Ramnavmi taken out through the same route did not result in a brawl. ...two Hanuman Jayanti processions [before the violence was triggered during the third one] passed through the same route peacefully.” The officer said they are trying to find out the reason why the violence erupted.