Symbol to honour martyrs shifted from India Gate to War Memorial
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) three years ago, on February 25, 2019, and since then, millions of people have visited the memorial and paid homage to the country’s fallen heroes whose names are inscribed on its walls.
An iconic symbol to honour the fallen soldiers of 1971 war – an inverted rifle with a helmet on top – was on Friday shifted from India Gate to the National War Memorial (NWM), four months after the eternal flame, Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate was extinguished and merged with the flame at the adjacent NWM, officials familiar with the development said.
“With this ceremony, the integration of the Memorial of Fallen Soldiers of 1971 war with National War Memorial has been completed,” the defence ministry said in a statement. The iconic symbol has been installed at the Param Yodha Sthal at the memorial alongside the busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees.
The ceremony was led by the chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the chairman, chiefs of staff committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna and senior officers from the three services.
The flame at the Amar Jawan Jyoti was lit at India Gate’s arch on January 26, 1972, by the Indira Gandhi government to honour the soldiers who fell in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which ended with the liberation of Bangladesh. It was moved to NWM in January 2022.
The names of around 27,000 brave warriors are inscribed on the memorial, including the ones who fell in the 1971 war.
The decision to shift the eternal flame had triggered a political slugfest with the Congress accusing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of erasing history and the latter, in its counter offensive, blaming the Opposition party for spreading misinformation and questioning why it did not build a national war memorial despite being in power for decades.
Heatwave not likely in city for a few days: IMD
Delhi's maximum temperature rose by three degrees on Friday to settle at 39.3 degrees Celsius (C), which, according to the India Meteorological Department, was still a degree below what is considered the normal for this time of the year. The officials added that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days. The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40C mark on Friday.
1 dead, 2 hurt as building falls in outer Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by his first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar (age unknown), residents of Bhagat Singh Park area.
Centre names new NDMC chairman
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla is a commerce graduate and also has an MBA degree and a post graduate diploma in management from IIM-Bangalore and University of Georgia, US. Previously, he has been posted in Delhi’s revenue department and the finance departments of Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Chandigarh.
Fires break out at 2 hospitals, none injured
Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that the first incident was reported from Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where a fire broke out on the terrace. “We received information at 8.10am that a fire broke on the terrace of the Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in Laxmi Nagar and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control soon,” he said. The second incident, he said, was reported from Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
