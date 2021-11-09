Home / Cities / Delhi News / Terrorist held in Pulwama, 2 grenades recovered
delhi news

Terrorist held in Pulwama, 2 grenades recovered

The CRPF, in their statement, said that the troops of 183 Battalion of CRPF, J&K police, and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in Mirgund, Rajpora, Pulwama on Monday during which they apprehended a terrorist and recovered grenades
The terrorist, was identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir, 21, a resident of Bathen in Pulwama.Two grenades were recovered. (Shutterstock)
The terrorist, was identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir, 21, a resident of Bathen in Pulwama.Two grenades were recovered. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 02:21 AM IST
Copy Link
By ANI , New Delhi

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday held a terrorist during an operation in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF, in their statement, said that the troops of 183 Battalion of CRPF, J&K police, and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in Mirgund, Rajpora, Pulwama on Monday during which they apprehended a terrorist, identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir, 21, a resident of Bathen in Pulwama.

They have recovered two hand grenades from his possession.

“Mir went missing from his home recently and joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was conducted and he was held. Further investigation is underway,” said a senior official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out