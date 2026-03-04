Transfer, posting of 70 Delhi Police officers ordered

A major reshuffle took place in the Delhi Police on Tuesday as the government ordered the transfer and posting of at least 70 officers, police said. The order, issued with the lieutenant governor’s approval on Tuesday, mandated changes at levels of special commissioners, joint commissioners, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners of police and additional DCPs.

According to the order, seen by HT, the reshuffle included transferring senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Virender Singh to DG (Home Guards), Anand Mohan to DG (Prisons) and Surendra Singh Yadav to DG (Civil Defence).

Among senior-level changes, IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Jain was posted as officer on special duty (OSD) to the commissioner of police, with the additional charge of joint commissioner of police (tech and PI). Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Kime Kamjing was appointed as joint CP (armed police). IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar moves from joint CP (armed police) to joint CP (crime), heading the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Ajit Kumar Singla was posted as joint CP (eastern range) and Sanjay Kumar Tyagi takes over as joint CP (traffic). IPS officer Vijay Kumar (2007 batch), who was OSD to the commissioner, is now joint CP (southern range).

2009 batch officer Monika Bhardwaj shifted from traffic to additional CP (IFSO), while officer Vijyanta Arya was posted as additional CP (traffic). Satya Vir Katara was given the charge of additional CP (recruitment) and Nidhin Valsan moves to additional CP (tech and PI). Abhishek Dhania was posted as additional CP (crime-ANTF).

Several district-level changes were also announced. Sachin Sharma, who was serving as DCP (outer) will take charge as DCP (New Delhi), while DCP (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal was moved to DCP (Rohini). Rajiv Kumar was posted as DCP (east) and Kushal Pal Singh as DCP (Dwarka).

Rajendra Prasad Meena was posted as DCP (Shahdara) while Akanksha Yadav was transferred as DCP (north-west). Vikram Singh was posted as DCP (outer) and Anant Mittal as DCP (south). Rohit Rajbir Singh has taken over as DCP (central).

Several units also saw a shuffle. Ankit Chauhan, who was serving as DCP (south), was posted as DCP (special branch) and Ankit Kumar Singh, who was DCP (Dwarka), was given the post of DCP (vigilance).

Among other key postings, Sudhanshu Verma was appointed as DCP (security-PM), Sandeep Gupta as DCP (traffic), Vineet Kumar as DCP (tech and PI) and Sumit Kumar Jha as DCP (CP’s secretariat-crime).

In the DANIPS cadre, multiple ACPs have been assigned additional DCP responsibilities in current duty-charge arrangements. DCP Aalap Patel and DCP Amit Kaushik, who were serving in the special cell, have now been transferred to general administration and outernorth district respectively.