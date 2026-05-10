New Delhi, Two alleged shooters wanted in Karol Bagh firing case were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Kamla Market area, an official said on Sunday. Two wanted shooters held after exchange of fire in central Delhi

The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Sahil Bouncer, 28, and Avinash, 24, were apprehended on the night of May 9 during an ongoing anti-gangster crackdown, he said.

According to police, the duo was wanted in a firing case registered at Karol Bagh police station in April and had been evading arrest for a long time.

Police said several other accused linked to the same case, including Pankaj alias Mohit, Ajay alias Gunga, Montu and Aakash, had already been arrested earlier.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Turkman Road near Zakir Hussain College in Kamla Market after receiving information that the two accused would arrive there on a scooter around 10 pm with plans to target a member of the rival Rohit alias Mota gang," the police officer said.

At about 10.20 pm, the suspects arrived on the scooter and, upon finding themselves surrounded, took positions behind the scooter and a tree before opening indiscriminate fire at the police party, he said.

Police said four rounds were fired by the accused and one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket worn by Inspector Rohit Kumar. The police team retaliated in self-defence and fired at the accused, injuring them in their legs before overpowering and apprehending them.

Both accused were shifted to LNJP Hospital for treatment under police supervision. Police recovered one pistol with a magazine, one country-made firearm, three live cartridges and 10 empty cartridges from the spot.

The scooter used by the accused was also seized and was found to be stolen. An FIR has been registered at Kamla Market police station and further investigation is underway.

Police said Deepanshu, a school dropout from Karol Bagh, was previously involved in robbery and other criminal cases, while Avinash, a graduate, was also earlier involved in a robbery case.

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