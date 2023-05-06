IPL cricketer’s wife harassed on Delhi road; accuses police of apathy

The wife of an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of two motorcycle-borne men allegedly harassing and stalking her on the road in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Thursday night. The woman accused the Delhi police of asking her to let go of the incident. (Representative Image)

She also accused the Delhi police of asking her to let go of the incident.

Ghanshyam Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (west), said that a case of using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman, stalking and criminal intimidation was registered at Kirti Nagar police station on Saturday. “We have arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Vivek. He is a Class 12 student,” said Bansal.

The officer said that while prima facie the harassment appeared to also involve road rage, the incident continues to be probed. “We are also searching for the other suspect,” said the DCP.

In her Instagram post, the woman wrote that she was returning home when the two men seen in the video she posted “randomly started hitting” her car. She wrote that she was “stalked and chased” for “just no reason”.

She wrote that when she reached out to the police over phone, they responded with apathy. “Police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go. Next time number note kar lena (note down the vehicle number the next time),” she wrote on Instagram.

She ended her post with a sarcastic comment, ‘Aye Aye Captain! Next time I’ll take their phone numbers also”.

The video showed the motorcycle rider bringing out what seemed like an iron rod, possibly to attack the victim’s car.

The DCP said that the alleged harassment happened around 8.30pm on Thursday while the woman was driving back home from work.

The police were yet to respond on allegations of insensitivity against their personnel.