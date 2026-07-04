Yellow alert falls flat with sparse rain, humid weather

New Delhi: Despite a “yellow” alert for Saturday, the Capital witnessed sparse rain as sultry weather continued with the humidity varying between 70% and 85%. Commuters amid drizzle at Azad Pur area in North Delhi on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

According to the India Meteorological Department, till 5:30 pm, Pusa recorded a maximum of 23.5mm of rainfall, followed by 9.5 mm at Janakpuri, 3.8 mm at the Ridge, 1 mm at Mayur Vihar and 0.5 mm at Pitampura and no rainfall at Safdarjung, Delhi’s chief weather observatory.

Experts attributed Delhi’s weaker monsoon so far to weather systems in other parts of the country drawing the monsoon trough away from the Capital. “Cyclonic circulations over Madhya Pradesh and a low pressure area over Odisha had drawn the trough to central India, which has led to a reduction in rainfall. The city is likely to see the typical monsoon rain from July 5,” said Mahesh Pehlawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster.

The IMD has forecast very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms on Sunday, multiple spells rain on Monday and a light rain on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a maximum of 35.4°C, two notches below normal and 29.0°C, 1.1 degree above normal, was recorded on Saturday.

While Delhi’s maximum temperature in July has remained below the IMD’s normal, the city’s “real-feel” temperature, also known as the Heat Index, has consistently remained high due to the high humidity, with 45.4°C recorded at 5:30 pm.

From June 1 to 30, Delhi had seen a rainfall deficit of 55.6%, recording a total rainfall of 32.91mm, against IMD’s normal for the month of 74.1mm.