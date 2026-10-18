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Delhi Police identify 37 accounts for misleading content on EC protests, file FIRs

According to the police, some right-wing accounts circulated posts and reels targeting protesters.

Updated on: Oct 18, 2026, 16:02:09 IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs against social media users for allegedly spreading misinformation, rumours and fabricated videos amid the ongoing protests against the Election Commission (EC) in the Capital.

Students and citizens raise slogans as they conduct a march from the Press Club of India under the banner ‘Reclaim Jantar Mantar’, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Students and citizens raise slogans as they conduct a march from the Press Club of India under the banner ‘Reclaim Jantar Mantar’, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

The police said they have identified more than 37 accounts, including over 17 linked to right-wing groups, for allegedly circulating misleading content, officials aware of the details said.

The officials added that the police have also issued takedown notices to more than 17 social media handles, including those linked to right-wing groups, and initiated action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and other laws for allegedly inciting the public and disrupting law and order.

According to the police, some right-wing accounts circulated posts and reels targeting protesters and portraying the demonstrations in a misleading manner. Other accounts allegedly shared fabricated content claiming police brutality against the protesters. Investigators are examining the posts and videos to establish their authenticity and identify those responsible, the officials said.

In a separate case, a man has been arrested allegedly creating AI-generated images depicting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat and a woman journalist, to falsely suggest the latter was being harassed, the officials said. Investigators found that the images were artificially generated, they added.

Earlier this month, the woman journalist filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station, accusing Bhagat of sexual harassment. Police later registered an FIR against the woman on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhagat, who alleged she and her colleagues subjected him to “public humiliation and casteist slurs” while he was discharging his duty during the protest.

The police are monitoring social media platforms for misleading posts linked to the protests and are examining accounts suspected of circulating fabricated content.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.

Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
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