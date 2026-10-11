Several metro stations in and around central Delhi, including Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House, were reopened on Sunday, a day after authorities imposed unprecedented curbs in the Capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s protests.

Youngsters play cricket on the deserted streets of the Inner Circle in Connaught Place on Sunday morning. (PTI)

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A clutch of shops in Connaught Place also lifted their shutters, even as customer footfall largely remained thin. Meanwhile, police continued to detain protesters and journalists, even after the Supreme Court ordered that peaceful demonstrators not be held.

The top court in a special hearing on Sunday directed authorities in the Capital to ensure that the Delhi Metro functions normally, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law and order conditions.

Janpath Market too remained largely deserted. Layers of barricades and several companies of security forces guarded the streets, as loudspeakers relayed announcements reminding people that prohibitory orders were in place around the high-security district.

While pedestrian movement remained largely unrestricted, vehicles continued to be checked as they crossed barricades. All roads leading to the Jantar Mantar protest site remained completely sealed from all sides, including the Ashoka Road and Janpath Market entrances.

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{{^usCountry}} A manager of a restaurant in Connaught Place’s outer circle, who asked not to be named, said, “We opened at 8 in the morning. We got just four customers in the first hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A manager of a restaurant in Connaught Place’s outer circle, who asked not to be named, said, “We opened at 8 in the morning. We got just four customers in the first hour.” {{/usCountry}}

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At another restaurant with outlets in CP and Janpath Market, staff member Rohit Kumar told HT that customers had begun trickling into the CP outlet. “The Janpath outlet is closer to the protest site, so security remains very tight here. That’s probably why we haven’t seen any customers yet,” Kumar said.

Small eateries and flower shops around the CP Hanuman temple reopened, as devotees started to arrive.

“People are coming to the temple, so hopefully, I will make some money today,” said Reena Devi, who runs a small garland shop outside the temple.