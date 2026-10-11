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Metro stations reopen in central Delhi, but CP stays thin on customers as detentions go on

Janpath Market too remained largely deserted.

Updated on: Oct 11, 2026, 17:41:45 IST
By Gargi Shukla
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Several metro stations in and around central Delhi, including Janpath, Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House, were reopened on Sunday, a day after authorities imposed unprecedented curbs in the Capital ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s protests.

Youngsters play cricket on the deserted streets of the Inner Circle in Connaught Place on Sunday morning. (PTI)
Youngsters play cricket on the deserted streets of the Inner Circle in Connaught Place on Sunday morning. (PTI)

A clutch of shops in Connaught Place also lifted their shutters, even as customer footfall largely remained thin. Meanwhile, police continued to detain protesters and journalists, even after the Supreme Court ordered that peaceful demonstrators not be held.

The top court in a special hearing on Sunday directed authorities in the Capital to ensure that the Delhi Metro functions normally, and that there is no disruption to internet services, subject to law and order conditions.

Janpath Market too remained largely deserted. Layers of barricades and several companies of security forces guarded the streets, as loudspeakers relayed announcements reminding people that prohibitory orders were in place around the high-security district.

While pedestrian movement remained largely unrestricted, vehicles continued to be checked as they crossed barricades. All roads leading to the Jantar Mantar protest site remained completely sealed from all sides, including the Ashoka Road and Janpath Market entrances.

At another restaurant with outlets in CP and Janpath Market, staff member Rohit Kumar told HT that customers had begun trickling into the CP outlet. “The Janpath outlet is closer to the protest site, so security remains very tight here. That’s probably why we haven’t seen any customers yet,” Kumar said.

Small eateries and flower shops around the CP Hanuman temple reopened, as devotees started to arrive.

“People are coming to the temple, so hopefully, I will make some money today,” said Reena Devi, who runs a small garland shop outside the temple.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gargi Shukla

Gargi Shukla is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She reports on schools, colleges and issues that affect students, teachers, parents, and educational institutions in India's capital. She closely tracks the political economy of education, student politics, and policy developments shaping the sector in Delhi. She earlier worked as a sub editor with Outlook Business.

Get live coverage of CJP Delhi Protest , and latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Get live coverage of CJP Delhi Protest , and latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
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