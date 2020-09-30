e-paper
Development work: Balbir Sidhu gives ₹11 lakh grant to Mohali villages

The state minister of health and family welfare and labour said that the development work of the villages was his top priority

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

To expedite the ongoing development works in the villages of Mohali constituency, Balbir Singh Sidhu, minister of health and family welfare and labour, Punjab, on Wednesday gave cheques worth ₹11,10,000 to the panchayats of Dharamgarh and Chaumajra villages.

Sidhu said that the development work of the villages was his top priority.

He added, “My main aim is to make villages of Mohali an example for others and to accomplish this, I have released crores of funds to the villages of the constituency. Efforts are on to provide all facilities, whether educational or health-related, within the villages.”

“Numerous works of development have been completed in the constituency. Ongoing projects will also be completed in the stipulated time,” he added.

