District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:48 IST

Chandigarh district education officer (DEO) Harbir Singh Anand, 58, died early on Saturday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and had opted for home isolation.

However, he developed complications on Friday night following which he was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died on Saturday morning.

Three more employees of the Union Territory’s district education office have tested positive.