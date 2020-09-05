e-paper
Home / Cities / District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19

District education officer of Chandigarh succumbs to Covid-19

58-year-old Harbir Singh Anand tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday but developed complications on Friday night

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh district education officer Harbir Singh Anand, who died of Covid-19, on Saturday morning. Three more employees of the UT’s district education office have tested positive.
Chandigarh district education officer (DEO) Harbir Singh Anand, 58, died early on Saturday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and had opted for home isolation.

However, he developed complications on Friday night following which he was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died on Saturday morning.

Three more employees of the Union Territory’s district education office have tested positive.

