Factory worker, truck driver held with smack, heroin in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:38 IST

The Ludhiana unit of special task force (STF) arrested two persons in as many cases of drug peddling on Sunday. The STF also recovered 190gm smack and 212gm heroin from their possession.

In the first case, the STF arrested Harmel Singh alias Laddi of Kot Gangu Rai village in Koom Kalan and recovered 190gm smack from him.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they arrested the accused, who worked at a feed factory in Kohara, near the Vardhman vegetable market following a tip-off.

The accused told the STF that he, along with his accomplice Harmanjit Singh alias Goldy of Kuba village in Samrala, used to procure smack from Zirakpur and sell it among the addicts here. “Harmanjit used to contact the addicts, while Harmel would deliver the consignment to them,” he added.

A case under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali. Harmel was produced before the court and remanded in two-day STF custody.

In the second case, the STF arrested Ajay Kumar, 23, of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, and recovered 212 gm heroin.

The STF nabbed the accused near a water tank on Chandigarh Road and also recovered an electronic weighing gadget and 45 empty packets from his possession. The accused told the STF that he is an addict and indulged in peddling to fund his addiction. He said he procures heroin from a Haibowal resident.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali. The court remanded the accused in two-day STF custody.