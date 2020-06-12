Fake currency racket: Rs 1,000 Children’s Bank notes rare in local toy stores

cities

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:27 IST

PUNE The Rs 1,000 notes found in possession of the six men arrested in fake currency racket are hard to find in local stationery and toy shops in the market. However, fake notes of Rs500 and Rs2,000 are easily available, according to shop owners in the city.

Among the fake notes worth Rs 87,05,75,000 seized in a joint operation by the Pune police and Military Intelligence (MI) on Wednesday, notes worth Rs 31,80,00,000 were of Rs 1,000 denomination. Along with the Rs 1,000 notes, 1,52,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 2,17,100 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were also found in their possession.

“The Rs 1,000 notes are not available at all. Even for the other notes, people come to us for these notes very rarely. The sale is not even 5 per cent of the total sale of the shop. Every bundle of 100 notes of any denomination costs around Rs 30-35. Now even the board games have started using plastic chips or credit and debit cards. So we hardly have to purchase these notes,” said Sachin Kulkarni, owner of a toy station at Kunte chowk.

“Whenever required, multiple suppliers are available in Ravivar peth. Most of the toy shop owners take notes from them,” said Viral Shah, owner of Maahi toy shop in Camp.

“Very few customers ask for a set of notes for a school project or something like that. The Rs 1,000 notes are not made or even in demand. During lockdown we could not even source these notes as we usually do from Ravivar peth,” said the owner of Toy and Joy shop on Laxmi road on condition of anonymity.

In the local market, one set of ten different denominations, including Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, of notes can be bought for Rs 20. The notes clearly mention Children’s Bank of India in Hindi followed by English.

According to salient security features described by the Reserve Bank of India tender banknotes have electrotype watermark and Mahatma Gandhi image which can be seen on the blank white strip. The same is missing in the Children’s Bank notes. This is one of the easiest ways of checking whether a note is genuine or not.

The Reserve Bank of India emblem, which has a tiger in it, is replaced with the word ‘COLOURS’ with each alphabet printed in a different colour. This is true for Rs 500 as well as Rs 2,000 notes.

The text in the language panel on the backside of the Rs 500 note is also altered in the children’s notes. In another major difference in the Rs 500 as well as the Rs 2,000, the Ashoka pillar is missing in the Children’s Bank notes.