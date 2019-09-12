First-ever Army recruitment rally for women

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:22 IST

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

As many as 595 candidates turn up on the first day of recruitment rally

The first-ever recruitment drive for women at the ranks of soldiers in the Indian Army kicked off in Lucknow on Thursday with over 595 candidates turning up for physical tests.

The Army is conducting a selection test for the first batch of 100 women soldiers to be taken into the Corps of Military Police.

The Indian Army had issued a notification for the recruitment of women in the rank of soldiers in general duty for Military Police in April this year.

Over 500 female candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand took part in the three-day-long recruitment rally at the AMC stadium.

“For the first time, women are being recruited in Military Police, ever since it came into existence. The recruitment was for the post of Soldier General Duty (SGD). On the day, 595 female candidates took part in the recruitment programme organised at the AMC stadium,” said Colonel Ashutosh Mehta, director of recruitment (UP and Uttarakhand), Indian Army.

The recruitment process gathered momentum around 7:30am with a fitness test wherein the candidates were asked to take part in sports activities like 1.6-km run, long jump, high jump and other events.

“It was altogether a different experience. I am happy with Indian Army’s decision of recruiting women in Military Police. The recruitment staff was extremely polite and supportive,” said a candidate.

Colonel Mehta said the rally saw participation of candidates, mostly from districts like Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Basti, Faizabad, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Barabanki, Kannauj, Gonda, Kanpur, Lucknow, Unnao and Mahoba in UP.

Candidates from Baghpat, Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rampur, Hapur, Mainpuri, Ata, Jhansi, Agra, Hathras, Kasganj and Mathura district will participate on the second day of the recruitment rally. Those from districts of Uttarakhand would also participate.

Candidates from the remaining districts of UP and those from Uttarakhand districts like Almora, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Champavat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Haridwar, Rudraprayag and others would take part in the rally on the third day.

As many as 4,558 female candidates would take part in the three-day long recruitment drive. Officials with Central Command headquarter recruiting zone said the entire country has been divided into five zones for the process.

Officials said there are around 100 vacancies in Military Police, for which over two lakh female candidates from all over the country had applied. Of these applicants, around one lakh were from UP and Uttarakhand, out of which 4,558 candidates were shortlisted. (With inputs from agencies)

Selection test for first batch of 100

The Army is conducting a selection test for the first batch of 100 women soldiers to be taken into the Corps of Military Police.

The Indian Army had issued a notification for the recruitment of women in the rank of soldiers in general duty for Military Police in April this year.

Over 500 female candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand took part in the three-day-long recruitment rally at the AMC stadium.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 22:22 IST