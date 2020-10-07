e-paper
Former Nagaland Guv and ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar commits suicide

Former Nagaland Guv and ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar commits suicide

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former governor of Nagaland and ex-director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ashwani Kumar, was found hanging at Brockhorst in Shimla on Wednesday.

Himachal director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said investigation is on and a team of forensic experts has reached the crime scene and is collecting evidence.

Ashwani Kumar, 69, was a retired IPS officer, who had served as the governor of Nagaland from 2013 to 2014. He had also served as governor of Manipur in 2013. He had resigned soon after the NDA government came to power in 2014.

Kumar, who hailed from Nahan, was also the Himachal Pradesh DGP from 2006 to 2008 and director of CBI from August 2008 to November 2010.

Born on November 15, 1950, Kumar had received early education at Government Primary School at Kothi village near Rekong Peo in Kinnaur.

He had later studied at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun and completed his graduation from Government College Bilaspur and Government College, Nahan.

He had done MBA in HR management and doctorate in management. He had joined the Indian Police Service in 1973 and was allotted Himachal cadre. He served on key posts in the police department. In 1985, he was selected for induction in SPG, responsible for security of the PM.

He was also a visiting faculty to many universities, colleges and institutions. He taught human resources management, organisational behaviour and leadership. He also provided guidance to the Research Centre for Penology, Criminal Justice and Police Studies in the Jindal Global Law School, and the Research Centre for Leadership and Change in the Jindal Global Business School. He had also served as the pro vice-chancellor of APG University, Shimla.

