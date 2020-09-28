e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini finally appears before SIT in Mohali

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini finally appears before SIT in Mohali

The former Punjab Police chief, who was recently granted interim protection by the Supreme Court from arrest in the 29-year-old murder case, walked in alone around 11am as the SIT waited for him at the Mataur police station in Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini arriving to depose before the special investigation team (SIT) at Mataur police station in Mohali on Monday.
Former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini arriving to depose before the special investigation team (SIT) at Mataur police station in Mohali on Monday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini finally appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in Mohali on Monday in connection with the 29-year-old case of the disappearance and murder of a junior engineer, Balwant Singh Multani.

Saini walked in alone around 11am as the SIT waited for him at the Mataur police station in Mohali. The police had pasted summons outside his house in Sector 20, Chandigarh.

The Supreme Court recently granted Saini interim protection from arrest in the case.

Multani, the junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (Citco), was allegedly picked up by the police in December 1991 after a terror attack on Saini that left three policemen dead. Saini was injured in the attack.

Trouble started for the former DGP when two co-accused policemen turned approvers and recorded statements against Saini, corroborating the series of incidents which proved that Multani was tortured and eliminated at the ex-DGP’s behest.

Thereafter, an independent witness who is a resident of Sector 33, Chandigarh, advocate GK Mann, and another independent witness, who is a resident of Kharar, deposed against Saini, turning approvers.

Saini had evaded Punjab Police raids and had not been at his Chandigarh residence since August 12.

tags
top news
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
UPSC tells SC impossible to defer civil services exam, hearing on Sept 30
UPSC tells SC impossible to defer civil services exam, hearing on Sept 30
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In