From forgotten ruins to open-air museum: The resurrection of a lost Khasi settlement

Nestled in Wahmawpat village along the road to Mawsynram in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, the ruins of Twahlongwar lie scattered across a rain-soaked hillside, their crumbling stone foundations and overgrown remains bearing witness to a long-abandoned Khasi settlement.

For decades, locals considered the site little more than the remnants of old houses. Today, however, its archaeological significance is drawing visitors, researchers and history enthusiasts, transforming an overlooked landscape into a distinctive heritage destination.

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Twahlongwar, locally known as ‘Shnong Ba

The reconstructed traditional house at Twahlongwar

“Locally, the place was already known as the 'Lost Village', which sparked my interest in exploring its archaeological significance. Discovering the ruins of the settlement amazed me the most,” she recalled.

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The systematic archaeological documentation of the site, mostly covered in vegetation, with several collapsed houses and exposed stone structures, began only in 2022.

Investigations identified 21 ruined houses, many with distinctive apsidal forms and a predominantly north-east-facing orientation. “Their orientation was likely influenced by the direction of the wind, the movement of the sun and the need for natural light and ventilation. This suggests that people had a good understanding of their surroundings and positioned their homes accordingly,” Lyngdoh said.

One of the more intriguing findings was what Naphi believed was once a marketplace. Clusters of aligned orthostats, or upright stones, appeared to demarcate an area associated with trade and exchange.

People cleaning the ancient market

Archaeological observations, together with oral accounts, suggest that Twahlongwar may have maintained trading connections with neighbouring settlements such as Balat and Hatmawdon, located not far from the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Megalithic remains in surrounding villages also point towards a wider network of interactions and possible trade routes.

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Researchers came across iron tools during the site's clearing, although Lyngdoh clarified that no evidence of iron smelting had been found.

A history still waiting to be unravelled

How old is Twahlongwar, and why was it abandoned? These questions continue to occupy researchers.

A trial trench yielded a small quantity of charcoal, which was sent for radiocarbon analysis. The findings suggest a possible 18th-century or later association, although they do not establish a definitive date for the settlement. Further examination of the archaeological context and the complete calibrated probability distribution is necessary.

No archaeological evidence explains why the inhabitants eventually abandoned the settlement.

Lyngdoh believes limited natural resources may have made sustained habitation difficult. Another possibility is that the construction of the Mawsynram road during the British period made movement and access to other areas easier, prompting relocation.

Fourteen months to preserve a forgotten past

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Conserving the settlement has been as challenging as documenting it. Heavy rainfall, water erosion, overgrown vegetation, and difficult terrain posed formidable obstacles, especially where exposed archaeological structures are vulnerable to the elements.

Under Naphi’s stewardship, MAL undertook approximately 14 months of experimental conservation, testing materials such as sand, lime and pine needles to identify methods suited to the local environment.

“The biggest challenges were heavy rainfall, water erosion, overgrown vegetation and difficult terrain. We also had to be careful in choosing appropriate conservation methods to stabilise the structures while retaining their original character,” she said.

Drone surveys, Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and digital terrain modelling have supported the conservation work by providing a detailed digital record of the settlement and its surrounding landscape for future research.

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The guiding principle has been to preserve rather than extensively reconstruct, retaining the authenticity of the surviving remains.

The project has introduced visitor pathways, signage and interpretation facilities, toilets, and a resting shed. The project has also revamped an existing dam to improve water storage.

The dam at the top of the hill

Yet the project is far from complete. Further archaeological investigations, scientific dating, archival research, and detailed studies of individual structures will take years.

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For Naphi, however, the most rewarding aspect has been witnessing the community reconnect with a heritage that was once largely overlooked.

“Seeing the community reconnect with its heritage has been the most rewarding part of the project. It is particularly meaningful to see residents take pride in a place that was once largely overlooked,” she said.

A community rediscovers its roots

For residents of Wahmawpat and neighbouring villages, the transformation has been particularly gratifying.

One of them, Larnel Lyngdoh, recalled that people viewed the ruins simply as remnants of old houses. Philorian Nongsiej welcomed the archaeological attention, observing: “The more we learn about our history and heritage, the better.”

Jminmera Nongsiej said people of all ages have become increasingly curious about their village’s past. Stimil Mawleiñ pointed to the economic opportunities emerging from the initiative. “The project has created several livelihood opportunities for the local community,” Stimil said.

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Twenty-five residents have been trained as tour guides, while others have started setting up shops and exploring opportunities under the homestay scheme of the state government. Local people also helped develop the site.

“We have trained 25 local tour guides, residents have started setting up their own shops, and some are now applying for the homestay scheme,” said Philaris Nongsiej.

Beyond livelihoods, Sdingson Nongsiej believes they must record the stories before they disappear. “The stories of elders should be recorded through interviews, photographs and audio or video documentation. Younger generations should also be involved in preserving and sharing this knowledge,” Sdingson said.

Phrangsngi Marngar hopes the interest in the settlement would translate into lasting benefits for the village.

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“I see tourism as a positive opportunity for the village. My hope is that it will create more livelihood opportunities, encourage people to take pride in their heritage and provide a sustainable source of income,” Phrangsngi said.

Twahlongwar's appeal extends beyond the local community. Dr Mark Elliott, senior curator in anthropology at the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge, visited the settlement when Naphibahun Lyngdoh was working on a project in Cambridge.

Impressed by what he encountered, Elliott offered a telling endorsement: “This is the kind of place I would send my students to learn.”

The project has involved an investment of approximately ₹63 lakh, covering archaeological work, conservation, infrastructure development and community engagement.

Robert G Lyngdoh, MAL's chief administrative officer, said the vision was to establish Twahlongwar as an important heritage destination that combines archaeological conservation with community participation and responsible tourism.

“We are focusing on awareness and capacity building through ongoing training for the local community and tour guides. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site through guided tours, and they are not allowed to step on or disturb the archaeological structures,” he said.

MAL is also working towards publishing a book documenting oral histories and narratives associated with the settlement, an effort to preserve memories that might otherwise disappear with the older generation.

The long-term ambition is to incorporate Twahlongwar into a wider heritage circuit connecting archaeological and cultural sites across Meghalaya.

“Twahlongwar has shown that heritage conservation can go hand in hand with community participation and sustainable tourism. Every site, however remote or overlooked, has a story worth documenting and preserving,” Robert Lyngdoh said.

For MAL, the initiative is about demonstrating that Meghalaya’s heritage is as valuable a resource as its natural beauty. For the community, it is an opportunity to reclaim a forgotten part of its identity. And for researchers, the settlement offers a wealth of unanswered questions waiting to be investigated.

Naphibahun, meanwhile, said she had one simple message to those who continue to call it the 'Lost Village'. “It is not lost; it is still very much there, simply abandoned.”