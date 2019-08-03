Girl jumps from hospital terrace; BTech student saves her just in time

noida

A fourth year BTech student Saturday saved an 18-year-old woman who was attempting to jump from the ledge of Sharda Hospital’s second floor terrace.

The woman, who was admitted to the hospital, was sitting on the ledge after an alleged fight with her mother and was about to jump when the student, Manjot Singh, rushed to the spot and caught hold of her arm in the nick of time. Soon, Singh got help from two more persons and all three of them pulled her up.

Singh, who hails from Jammu, studies BTech in Electronics and Communications at Sharda University. He was on his way to the sixth-floor cafeteria of the Sharda Hospital after attending his classes around 12.30 pm when the incident took place. “I was taking the stairs to the cafeteria when I heard commotion. I rushed to the second floor and found a girl aged around 18 trying to jump off the ledge of the second floor,” he said.

Singh said some security personnel, hospital staff and the victim’s relatives at the spot. “They were counselling her and requesting her to get back up. But she was not paying any heed to their requests. She was sitting on the edge with her legs hanging below and threatening to jump if anybody came closer,” he said.

He said that he, however, decided to rescue the girl. “I engaged her in a conversation, asked her if she was in trouble or if someone had scolded her. She said she had a tiff with her mother. I swiftly started moving towards her. As soon as I approached her, she jumped,” he said. But fortunately, Singh caught her right arm. Soon, other people reached the spot and pulled her up.

The incident was caught on mobile phone and a 21-second footage is being widely circulated on social media.

Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and public relations officers of Sharda University, said the patient is from Bulandshahr. “She was brought to hospital by her mother on Thursday. Internal investigation showed she had a tiff with her mother and she went on to the ledge of second floor of the hospital after crossing the railing. Fortunately, Singh reached the spot on time and saved her,” he said. “The University will felicitate the student for this good work,” he said.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Anoop Raj has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

