Govt issues tender for 30 new Mohalla Clinics

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the construction work will begin only when the Covid-19 situation is under control.

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:27 IST
The Delhi government has issued a tender for construction of 30 new mohalla clinics in the city in localities that include Mundka, Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar, according to documents seen by HT.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the construction work will begin only when the Covid-19 situation is under control.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,714 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of cumulative positive cases to 256,789 even as 220,866 people have recovered from the disease and 5,087 have died, according to the Delhi government’s daily bulletin.

Mohalla clinics – a flagship project of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government – are primary health centres across the city providing free OPD service. Currently, there are around 480 of them – of which around 200 were briefly closed during the first few weeks of the lockdown.

Unlike government hospitals and dispensaries, where the staff are either government employee or hired as ad-hoc, these clinics are run by private empanelled doctors and staff who are paid on a per-patient basis. Currently, mohalla clinics are also doubling up as free rapid antigen test centres from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Most mohalla clinics are portable cabin-like setups which have an OPD room, a waiting area and a dispensary. As many as 212 of them also have facilities for pathology tests, X-ray and other services. On an average, any such clinic in the city caters to around 140-150 patients a day, said a senior official in the health department who did not wish to be identified.

In January, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics and the government had elaborated on a plan to have 1,000 such primary health centres ready by mid-2020. “The pandemic has delayed the plan,” said the health department official.

The official further said that the first such clinic was opened in 2015 and over a period of five years, mohalla clinics in Delhi have collectively treated over 20 million patients.

