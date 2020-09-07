e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Grant of citizenship only after CAA rules notified, Centre tells HC

Grant of citizenship only after CAA rules notified, Centre tells HC

The home ministry told a parliamentary panel in early April that the government would need three months to notify the rules

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:30 IST
Hindustan Times, Jodhpur
The Union home ministry is yet to notify the rules for amendments to the new citizenship law to kick in.
The Union home ministry is yet to notify the rules for amendments to the new citizenship law to kick in.(REUTERS)
         

The Centre has told the Rajasthan high court that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) is in the process of framing of rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and eligible people can submit applications for grant of Indian citizenship once the rules are notified.

A division bench, comprising Justice Sangeet Lodha and Justice Rameshwar Vyas, is hearing a public interest litigation related to the issues of Pakistani immigrants living in India on long-term visas (LTVs).

The amended Act aims to grant Indian citizenship to six minorities - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist, Christians and Parsis from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have faced or fled fearing religious persecution. The law, which ran into a controversy because it excludes Muslims, will be applicable to those who entered India before December 2014.

Vipul Singhvi, counsel for the Centre, told the court on Friday that MHA received 20,370 applications from the Rajasthan government for issuing LTVs from January 1, 2015 to August 25, 2020, of which 20,080 have been disposed of. As many as 115 applications are currently pending and 239 have been sent back to the foreigners regional registration officer for clarification.

Singhvi submitted that the return visa of LTV holders, who have gone to Pakistan on No Objection to Return to India (NORI) before the lockdown and have been stranded there due to travel restrictions, has been extended by the MHA for 15 days. The extension is effective from the date on which restrictions on travel from Pakistan to India are lifted by the Centre.

The MHA has conveyed ‘no objection’ for return of 410 LTV holders whose details were received from the ministry of external affairs or the High Commission of India in Islamabad, Singhvi told the court.

tags
top news
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Home Ministry grants ‘Y+ category’ security to Kangana Ranaut
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In