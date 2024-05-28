 1 killed, 1 hurt as bike rams truck on NH-48 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 killed, 1 hurt as bike rams truck on NH-48

ByDebashish Karmakar
May 28, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Investigators said that the truck was moving ahead of their motorbike and it suddenly applied brakes

Gurugram: A 20-year-old man died and another person riding pillion was critically injured when the motorbike on which they were travelling allegedly rammed into a container truck after it suddenly applied brakes in the middle of NH-48 in Manesar, police said on Monday.

The truck driver reportedly fled from the spot leaving his truck behind. (HT Photo (Representational Image))
The truck driver reportedly fled from the spot leaving his truck behind. (HT Photo (Representational Image))

Police identified the deceased person as Virender Jaat and the injured man as his cousin Gajender Jaat, 19. Both of them hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan and lived in a rented accommodation at Sector-39. The deceased worked as a delivery person, police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

They said that the accident took place at about 5.25pm on Sunday when the men were travelling towards Manesar from their rented accommodation.

Investigators said that the truck was moving ahead of their motorbike and it suddenly applied brakes.

A senior police officer said that Virender, who was riding the two-wheeler, failed to brake on time and hit the truck from behind.

“He sustained severe injuries on his head and chest. Commuters gathered at the spot, arranged an ambulance and took them to a private hospital in Manesar. However, doctors declared Virender dead on arrival,” he said.

Gajender too sustained severe injuries and is still undergoing treatment. They said it was the hospital administration that alerted the local police about the accident after the men was taken there.

Inspector Virender Khatri, station house officer of the Manesar police station, said that such was the impact that a metal part of the truck chassis pierced through Virender’s helmet causing death.

“The driver fled from the spot leaving his truck behind. He has been traced and will be arrested soon,” Khatri said.

Based on Gajender’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manesar police station late on Sunday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / 1 killed, 1 hurt as bike rams truck on NH-48
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On