1 killed, 1 hurt as bike rams truck on NH-48

Gurugram: A 20-year-old man died and another person riding pillion was critically injured when the motorbike on which they were travelling allegedly rammed into a container truck after it suddenly applied brakes in the middle of NH-48 in Manesar, police said on Monday. The truck driver reportedly fled from the spot leaving his truck behind. (HT Photo (Representational Image))

Police identified the deceased person as Virender Jaat and the injured man as his cousin Gajender Jaat, 19. Both of them hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan and lived in a rented accommodation at Sector-39. The deceased worked as a delivery person, police said.

They said that the accident took place at about 5.25pm on Sunday when the men were travelling towards Manesar from their rented accommodation.

Investigators said that the truck was moving ahead of their motorbike and it suddenly applied brakes.

A senior police officer said that Virender, who was riding the two-wheeler, failed to brake on time and hit the truck from behind.

“He sustained severe injuries on his head and chest. Commuters gathered at the spot, arranged an ambulance and took them to a private hospital in Manesar. However, doctors declared Virender dead on arrival,” he said.

Gajender too sustained severe injuries and is still undergoing treatment. They said it was the hospital administration that alerted the local police about the accident after the men was taken there.

Inspector Virender Khatri, station house officer of the Manesar police station, said that such was the impact that a metal part of the truck chassis pierced through Virender’s helmet causing death.

“The driver fled from the spot leaving his truck behind. He has been traced and will be arrested soon,” Khatri said.

Based on Gajender’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manesar police station late on Sunday night.