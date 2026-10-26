17 injured after speeding car hits tempo on Sohna-Gurugram road

Gurugram: At least 17 people, including 15 women, were injured after a speeding car allegedly rammed into a tempo on the Sohna-Gurugram road on Sunday morning, causing it to overturn three times, police said on Sunday.

Most of the women were on their way to work and were residents of Lakhuwas village, Pahad colony and Silnai village, said police.

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Most of the women were on their way to work and were residents of Lakhuwas village, Pahad colony and Silnai village. Police said three women sustained critical injuries and were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10, while others were admitted to the government hospital in Sohna.

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According to police, the car driver was allegedly intoxicated and driving at high speed when he lost control and hit the tempo from behind.

“We have taken the care into custody and begun an investigation. The accused driver is also undergoing a medical examination to confirm whether he was drunk. Based on the statement of the injured, action will be taken,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.

In a separate incident on Saturday evening, 11 people, including nine women and a six-year-old child,were injured after a car allegedly rammed into a tempo on the Pataudi bypass road, causing it to overturn, police said on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} The tempo was carrying women returning home after their shifts at a warehouse. They were travelling towards Khanpur and Nanukalan when the accident occurred. The collision left the passengers and the tempo driver injured, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tempo was carrying women returning home after their shifts at a warehouse. They were travelling towards Khanpur and Nanukalan when the accident occurred. The collision left the passengers and the tempo driver injured, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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The car driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the driver.