28-yr-old woman dies; husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment

A 28-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police said her husband and in-laws took her to a private hospital in Harsaru and fled with her eight-month-old son when doctors declared her dead. (Shutterstock)

Police said her husband and in-laws took her to a private hospital in Harsaru and fled with her eight-month-old son when doctors declared her dead.

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According to police, the victim was a native of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. She had multiple injury marks on her neck and other parts of her body.

Police said the victim’s family members learnt about her death and reached Farrukhnagar on Tuesday night. They broke into her residence but found no one there and alerted the police.

A senior police officer, quoting her family’s complaint said the victim had married Sharma in December 2023, but he had been continuously torturing and pressuring her to ask her family to pay ₹25 lakh and provide a Scorpio.

“Sharma impersonated as a Merchant Navy official to the victim and her family to get the marriage fixed. They came to know that he was unemployed and had previously been married twice after several months of their marriage,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday on the complaint of the victims’s father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday on the complaint of the victims’s father. {{/usCountry}}

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The case was registered against Gautam, his younger brother and their parents under sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (subjecting a woman to cruelty by her husband or his relatives) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said Turan.

“Attempts were being made to arrest them. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. The autopsy report is awaited, and the cause of death will be clear after the report is released,” he said.