37-yr-old drug smuggler held, 2 booked after shootout in Sec 62

Two wanted interstate drug smugglers and a Crime Branch officer were injured in an exchange of fire in Sector-62 on Friday, police said on Saturday. Police have apprehended the two suspects and a third associate.

According to police, 136 grams of MDMA, a pistol, a country-made firearm, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects. (Shutterstock)

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Police identified the suspects as Marfat alias Maru, 32, and Phool Babu Sheikh, 26, both residents of Bali Murshidabad. Their associate was identified as Shrikul Sheikh, 37, a resident of Nadia, West Bengal. Police said Marfat and Phool sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while the police officer sustained a bullet injury in his arm.

The two suspects will be formally arrested after doctors declare them medically fit. Shrikul was arrested from the spot after a chase.

According to police, 136 grams of MDMA, a pistol, a country-made firearm, an empty cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Police said Phool was wanted in a drug smuggling case and Gurugram police had also announced a reward for his arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Sector-65 Crime Branch team received information about three-armed men planning a robbery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Sector-65 Crime Branch team received information about three-armed men planning a robbery. {{/usCountry}}

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“Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a checkpoint on the road from Nangli Umarpur to Sector-62. The trio arrived at the spot around 11pm, but fled after opening fire on the police team,” Turan said.

“Police chased and intercepted the suspects almost a kilometre later, where the suspects fired at the police again. One of the bullets hit a police vehicle and another injured an officer,” he added.

Investigators said Marfat and Phool were injured in retaliatory fire. Six rounds were fired by the suspects and three by the police, officers said.

Police said Marfat has four criminal cases of assault, theft, fake currency and drug smuggling registered against him, Phool has two and Shrikul has one drug smuggling case registered against him.

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On the complaint of a Crime Branch official, an FIR was registered for attempt to murder and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sector-65 police station on Saturday.