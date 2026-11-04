40-year-old Bhondsi jail inmate dies after complaining of breathlessness

A 40-year-old inmate of Bhondsi jail died after complaining of breathlessness on Monday, prison officials said on Tuesday. The inmate had been arrested in 2019 for allegedly murdering his father and critically injuring his mother.

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According to prison officials, Rishabh Mehta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Sector 11, was in his barrack with other inmates when he suddenly complained of breathlessness and uneasiness around 10am on Monday.

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He was rushed to the prison hospital, but his condition continued to deteriorate. He was subsequently taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Anil Kumar, deputy superintendent of Bhondsi district jail, said Mehta had been receiving psychiatric treatment and medication for asthma for the past six years.

“He was being treated under the supervision of the prison doctor,” Kumar said.

The official said an autopsy had been conducted and the body handed over to Mehta’s family. The postmortem report is awaited to establish the exact cause of death.

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{{^usCountry}} Mehta was arrested in September 2019 for allegedly stabbing his 60-year-old father to death and critically injuring his 55-year-old mother at their home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehta was arrested in September 2019 for allegedly stabbing his 60-year-old father to death and critically injuring his 55-year-old mother at their home. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had said the attack stemmed from Mehta’s resentment towards his parents, whom he allegedly believed favoured his younger brother.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Mehta at Shivaji Nagar police station on his brother’s complaint, leading to his arrest.

Following his death, prison officials submitted a complaint at Bhondsi police station, based on which proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated.