42 cars damaged, valuables stolen in four days in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar, say residents

Several cars parked in residential colonies of Palam Vihar were allegedly damaged over four days, with cash and valuables stolen from several vehicles after their windows were smashed, residents said on Tuesday.

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Residents of several blocks said the incidents had raised concerns over security in the area despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security guards.

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Police registered an FIR on Monday after five car owners from Block D filed a joint complaint. The case was registered at Palam Vihar police station under sections 305 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to theft and property damage.

Vanita Pervez, a Block D resident, said five cars parked in the same lane were targeted early on Monday. CCTV footage showed a man with his face covered entering the lane around 3.53am and leaving at 4.50am, she said.

“We have CCTV cameras installed in our lane and we checked it. We saw a man, with a cloth covering his face, roaming around the lane for a while. Then he picked up a brick and smashed the front windowpanes of each car and stole whatever he could find inside,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Reetika Gupta, another resident, said the presence of security guards and CCTV cameras had failed to deter the thefts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reetika Gupta, another resident, said the presence of security guards and CCTV cameras had failed to deter the thefts. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are CCTV cameras, there are security guards as well, but even then, the thief managed to steal valuables and cash from cars. From my car, he stole around ₹5,000,” she said, adding that cash and valuables worth approximately ₹29,000 were stolen from the five cars that morning.

Residents of Block C reported similar incidents on Sunday, when at least eight cars were allegedly damaged.

OP Yadav, president of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), said the incidents had raised concerns over police patrolling.

“He is smashing the front door windowpanes, and stealing whatever he can steal from these vehicles. This is for the first time we have seen such an incident taking place in our area. The police patrolling must increase,” he said.

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A police officer said investigators were examining CCTV footage and an investigation was underway.