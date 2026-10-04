65 cr plan approved to boost sewerage, water facilities in five villages

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for ₹65 crore worth of sewerage and drinking water works in five villages — Tikli, Akliampur, Gairatpur, Saktpur and Hasanpur — under the Panchgram scheme. He also inaugurated a community centre in Saktpur.

The Panchgram initiative is a Haryana government development vision aimed at strengthening infrastructure and planned development in areas along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

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The Panchgram initiative is a Haryana government development vision aimed at strengthening infrastructure and planned development in areas along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

Addressing villagers, Singh said the government was focusing on strengthening civic infrastructure in rural areas, including roads, drinking water and sewerage facilities.

He said the sewerage works in Saktpur and Hasanpur marked the beginning of the Panchgram scheme’s implementation in these villages and would provide residents with a more organised sewerage system.

“We are working to ensure that modern civic amenities are not limited to urban areas but also extended to villages as well,” Singh said.

The minister said sewerage infrastructure would be developed alongside measures for water conservation and groundwater recharge. Treated water from sewage treatment plants would be used in village ponds, helping groundwater recharge along with rainwater, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said the objective was to create sustainable systems to improve sanitation, water management and civic amenities in rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said the objective was to create sustainable systems to improve sanitation, water management and civic amenities in rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Local representatives and residents of Saktpur and Hasanpur attended the programme.