6,883 new Covid cases in Haryana, active cases cross 31,000

With a fatality each reported from Gurugram, Ambala and Bhiwani districts, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 10,083 in the state.
Haryana has administered 3,74,78,812 vaccine doses in total. (AFP)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 02:13 PM IST
Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Haryana logged 6,883 fresh Covid-19 cases and three related deaths on Wednesday, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The count of active cases has surpassed 31,000 in the state.

With a fatality each reported from Gurugram, Ambala and Bhiwani districts, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 10,083 in the state.

The new cases raised the infection tally to 8,12,516.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,704 fresh cases on Wednesday, while Faridabad (1,037), Karnal (372), Sonipat (252), Panchkula (734),  Ambala (444), Rohtak (133), Hisar (154), Panipat (223), Yamunanagar (112) and Jhajjar (141) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The state also reported seven new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such infections to 169, out of which 10 are active while the rest have been discharged, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state jumped to 31,150 over Tuesday's 26,813, while the count of recoveries now stands at 7,71,260.

Haryana has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 94.92 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has witnessed a surge in Covid cases during the past over a fortnight. 

