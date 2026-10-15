7.2 kg of illegally stored firecrackers seized from F’bad godown, 1 arrested

At least 7,270 kilograms of illegally stored firecrackers were seized from a godown on Purana Kheri Road in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the crime branch received information about firecrackers being stored illegally and conducted a raid at the godown.

During the raid, police arrested 41-year-old Hemant Wadhwa, a resident of Saiyedwada in Old Faridabad, for illegally storing the seized firecrackers.

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According to investigators, the crime branch received information about firecrackers being stored illegally and conducted a raid at the godown.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the raid was a part of the police’s ongoing drive to curb the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season and Diwali.

“The team searched the godown in Wadhwa’s presence and found large quantities of firecrackers stored in two rooms. The entire stock was found to be above seven metric tonnes,” he said.

Yadav said that during interrogation, Wadhwa told police that he had rented the godown and previously held a licence to sell firecrackers.

“However, the validity of the licence expired in 2025, and he continued procuring firecrackers from some suppliers in Jhajjar, Rohtak and stored them at the premises,” Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, certified green crackers are allowed for use in Delhi-NCR as per directions issued by the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, certified green crackers are allowed for use in Delhi-NCR as per directions issued by the Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR was registered against Wadhwa under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 223 (a) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at BPTP police station on Tuesday.

Last week, police seized 4,310 kilograms of potassium nitrate and 600 kilograms of sulphur from a house in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh and arrested two people.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing firecrackers illegally and storing explosive materials at his house in Inayatpur village in Palwal on Monday night.

The anti-narcotics cell received input and seized 768 packets of firecrackers, 50 kg of oxidising salt, 821 kilograms of coal, 10 kg of potassium and 15 kg of aluminium powder from the premises.

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The accused, identified as Mohammad Arshad, was allegedly manufacturing and supplying firecrackers to areas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh without a licence. An FIR was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at Hasanpur police station.