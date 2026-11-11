After extortion arrest, Gurugram traffic cops to have 60-day rotations, mandatory body cams

Traffic police personnel in Gurugram will be assigned new postings every 60 days through a computerised random allocation system and will be required to wear body cameras while stopping or checking vehicles, under new measures announced by police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj on Tuesday following the arrest of a home guard for alleged extortion.

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The directions come after a home guard allegedly extorted a gift hamper from the occupants of a car stopped for checking near Shankar Chowk on Saturday. Dashcam footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, prompting police action.

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An FIR was registered under Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at DLF Phase-3 police station on Sunday, and the home guard was arrested the same day.

Senior police officers said that under the new directions, zonal officers (ZOs) and traffic inspectors (TIs) would be held directly accountable if personnel under their supervision were found accepting bribes or engaging in other corrupt practices.

All traffic challans must also be issued under body-camera surveillance to ensure transparency and protect the interests of both motorists and police personnel. Officers stopping or checking vehicles without wearing body cameras will face departmental action, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} An assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer has also been assigned to the CCTV control room to oversee round-the-clock monitoring of traffic personnel. Officials said footage would be examined to identify suspicious activities or irregularities, with immediate action to follow if misconduct was detected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-rank officer has also been assigned to the CCTV control room to oversee round-the-clock monitoring of traffic personnel. Officials said footage would be examined to identify suspicious activities or irregularities, with immediate action to follow if misconduct was detected. {{/usCountry}}

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“The measures were aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in traffic enforcement and crackdown on misconduct and other corrupt practices,” Kabiraj said.

“All deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and ACPs have been directed to hold meetings with personnel deployed on the ground and issue strict instructions against corruption and inappropriate behaviour while on duty,” he said.

Officials said the computerised rotation system was intended to prevent irregularities arising from prolonged deployment of personnel at the same location. By changing postings every 60 days through random allocation, the department aims to reduce opportunities for misconduct and ensure impartial traffic enforcement.

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Police also appealed to motorists to report demands for bribes or instances of extortion by personnel on duty, assuring them that strict action would be taken against those found involved.