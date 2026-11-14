Auto-rickshaw driver killed in Gurugram crash, car driver arrested

A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a car rammed into his vehicle on Leisure Valley Park Road in Sector 29 on Friday morning, police said. The car driver, who allegedly fled the scene, was arrested later that evening.

The accident occurred around 9.30am when the victim, Girdhari Lal, a resident of Sheetla Colony who originally hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan, was returning after dropping off passengers and heading towards Star Mall in Sector 30. (Representative photo)

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The accident occurred around 9.30am when the victim, Girdhari Lal, a resident of Sheetla Colony who originally hailed from Alwar, Rajasthan, was returning after dropping off passengers and heading towards Star Mall in Sector 30.

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Police said the impact extensively damaged the auto-rickshaw and left Lal critically injured. Bystanders rushed him to Fortis Hospital in Sector 44, where doctors declared him dead.

Officials said a post-mortem examination established severe head injuries and multiple rib fractures as the cause of death. The body was subsequently handed over to his family.

A police official said the car driver fled the spot after the collision, but investigators managed to identify the vehicle with the help of other auto-rickshaw drivers who witnessed the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} “We obtained the car’s registration number from other auto drivers present at the spot. They told us that the car was a Tata Tiago. Based on this information, we traced the vehicle and arrested the driver by evening,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We obtained the car’s registration number from other auto drivers present at the spot. They told us that the car was a Tata Tiago. Based on this information, we traced the vehicle and arrested the driver by evening,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The driver was identified as Gaurav, 30, a Delhi resident who was reportedly travelling to his workplace in Sector 30 when the collision occurred.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, a case was registered at Sector 29 police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).