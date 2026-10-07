Bad roads, illegal C&D waste dumping, poor drainage plague Sector 113

For hundreds of families who moved to Sector 113 along the Dwarka Expressway expecting better roads and modern civic infrastructure, the reality has fallen short of the promise.

Residents said several stretches are uneven and riddled with potholes, with Bajghera Road, the main arterial road in the area, among the worst affected.

As new condominiums come up and the sector rapidly expands as a residential hub, residents say civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace. Nearly 1,100 families now live in the area, where residents complain of potholed roads, non-functional streetlights, construction dust, irregular sweeping, illegal dumping of construction waste and inadequate drainage despite repeated complaints to civic agencies.

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Poor road infrastructure

Residents said several stretches are uneven and riddled with potholes, with Bajghera Road, the main arterial road in the area, among the worst affected.

They said patchwork repairs were carried out before the monsoon, but the road deteriorated again following the rains.

“We were told that the roads would be repaired post-monsoon and patchwork was carried out till then. However, after the rainfall, the roads are again filled with potholes and need a proper revamp,” said Kshitij Sharma, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) at Tata Lavida.

“People have to demand even basic amenities such as a proper road. We were promised world-class civic infrastructure, but the existing condition does not even meet basic standards,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents said the service roads are in even worse condition, with no repairs carried out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the service roads are in even worse condition, with no repairs carried out. {{/usCountry}}

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“The roads are bearing the brunt of continuous movement of heavy vehicles linked to ongoing construction work. The existing road infrastructure is inadequate to withstand the volume and weight of construction traffic,” said Suman Majumder, RWA president of Tata Lavida.

Residents also flagged non-functional streetlights, saying several stretches remain poorly lit and difficult to navigate after dark.

Sharma said the streetlights have remained non-functional for more than a year. “The poles have been installed and the lights are in place, but they don’t function,” he said.

“The roads are already in poor condition and, on top of that, there are no functional streetlights. It is risky for commuters and unsafe for pedestrians, especially women and children,” said resident Preeti Rikhari.

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Neha Sharma, spokesperson of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said, “Special repairs and pothole filling work are being carried out by GMDA along this corridor as part of annual maintenance. Our team will inspect the site and necessary work will be taken up to make the road motorable.”

A Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official said the internal roads would be inspected and repaired. The streetlights on Bajghera-Najafgarh Road, however, fall under the public works department (PWD).

“We might hand over this stretch to MCG. Till then, we will inspect it and carry out the necessary repairs,” the official said.

Rising dust a problem

Residents also complained of inadequate road sweeping and high levels of dust, particularly around construction sites.

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“We are breathing air and dust. There is construction going on, but there is no dust removal or regular road sweeping by the civic authorities. Even if you are walking or standing on the road, you are inhaling dust,” said a resident of Gurugram Gateway, reuqesting anonymity.

“Workers are seen once or twice a month. Dust is an everyday problem and needs everyday effort. There is dust along roadsides, on footpaths and near construction sites,” Sharma said.

Residents alleged that several construction sites are not adhering to dust-control and environmental norms. They said inadequate protective covering and vehicles carrying mud and dust out of construction sites add to pollution on surrounding roads.

The problem becomes particularly acute during peak traffic hours, when passing vehicles stir up accumulated dust, residents said. They added that dust also settles inside condominiums, forcing people to keep windows and balconies closed and clean their homes frequently.

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“We urge the authorities to inspect construction sites and impose fines to ensure compliance with pollution-control norms. There should be regular road sweeping, water sprinkling and proper covering of construction material and vehicles, but nothing is being done,” Sharma said.

Ward councillor Ram Avatar attributed irregular sanitation work partly to a recent strike. “We have asked MCG for adequate manpower and they have assured us that it will be provided,” he said.

An MCG official said efforts were underway to increase manpower for road sweeping. “The number of workers will be increased on these roads,” he said.

Illegal C&D waste dumping

Residents also raised concerns over illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste along roadsides, saying it is worsening the dust problem.

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They alleged that debris is routinely left in open heaps along road edges, footpaths and vacant plots, where traffic and wind disperse dust and fine particles.

Residents said waste generated at construction sites is also sometimes left in the open instead of being transported to designated disposal facilities.

“Unchecked dumping of construction waste not only creates an eyesore but also obstructs road edges and pedestrian movement. With construction activity continuing across the sector, there must be enforcement,” Rikhari said.

Lack of drainage infrastructure

Residents also flagged inadequate drainage and clogged drains, which they said led to waterlogging during the monsoon.

They alleged that several drains have not been properly desilted or cleaned and remain clogged with silt, debris and waste, reducing their capacity to carry rainwater.

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Residents said even moderate rainfall can leave water accumulated on roads and around housing societies. Waterlogging is particularly problematic on already damaged stretches, where stagnant water further worsens potholes and road surfaces.

They urged civic agencies to regularly desilt drains, clear blockages and strengthen the drainage network as construction activity and the sector’s population continue to grow.

A GMDA official said drainage work was underway. “Sewer work is also ongoing and will be completed within the next four to five months,” he said.