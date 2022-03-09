Ban on property registration not applicable on third party transactions
The Gurugram administration on Tuesday said that the “ban on registration of sale deeds of all properties of the developer of Chintels Group” has been only imposed on primary sale from the developer to the buyer, but not on third party sales.
The direction issued on Tuesday said that the ban was imposed on registration of sale deeds of properties following the February 10 incident — when two residents of a housing complex developed by Chintels Paradiso died after multiple ceilings in a building there collapsed; and repeated complaints by property owners.
According to the order issued by district registrar, “In light of the Chintels Paradiso incident, it is hereby directed that you (Chintels Group) should refrain from registering documents related to property of upcoming projects being developed by the developer/owner till further notice. This order only applies on transactions being made between the said developer and first-time buyers, and not on third party transactions.”
Several individual owners who want to buy and sell properties to third parties shall get relief from this clarification, said a DTCP official privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.
The order further said that the revenue department has been asked to ensure that property related transactions between the developers and first-time buyers need to be registered.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
World Kidney Day: Diabetes can damage your kidneys; watch out for warning signs
There is a number of ways in which diabetes contribute to kidney damage from blood vessel becoming leaky, urine retention in bladder, to increase in bacteria growth. Sadly, there is no visible symptoms in case of early stages of diabetic kidney disease and only regular checkups can help detect any problem.