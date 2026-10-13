BJP councillor’s son among four arrested for robbing cab driver in Rewari: Cop

Four suspects including the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward coucillor were arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a cab driver hostage and robbing him of cash and his car in Rewari, police said on Tuesday.

ASP Agarwal said all four suspects will be produced before a court in Rewari and taken on police remand for interrogation to recover the cab, cash and the driver’s mobile phone. (Representative)

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The suspects were identified as Jatin and Kapil Kumar of Bhima Kharkhari in Prahladpura. Police said Jatin was the son of BJP ward councillor Rekha, who represents Ward Number 15 of the Rewari district council. Other suspected have been identified by police as Tushar from Punshika in Rewari and Padeshi Babu alias Baba, from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpuri Khiri who lived with her aunt’s family at Titarpur Masani in Rewari.

The incident took place at 7.30pm on Saturday when the cab driver Ashish Kumar, a resident of Modi village in Mahendragarh district, received a booking via Uber and picked up the four suspects from near a liquor shop at Poswal Chowk in Rewari, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional superintendent of police (Rewari) Deepika Agarwal said that the suspects overpowered the cab driver inside an underpass on a secluded stretch of road near Bhawadi village by tightening a piece of cloth around driver’s neck while he was driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional superintendent of police (Rewari) Deepika Agarwal said that the suspects overpowered the cab driver inside an underpass on a secluded stretch of road near Bhawadi village by tightening a piece of cloth around driver’s neck while he was driving. {{/usCountry}}

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“They took him hostage on the rear seat and transferred ₹13,000 from his account into theirs after threatening him to share the UPI code. They snatched his mobile phone and ₹7000 from the his pocket. They also went to fuel station to fill up the tank of the car,” she said.

Agarwal said the suspects assaulted him inside the cab which they drove towards Harinagar-Narnaul road. “They pushed him out of the cab and drove away,” she said.

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Investigators said that the Ashish later took help from commuters and alerted his family and the police control room about the incident following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Model Town police station in Rewari.

Following this, joint teams of Model Town police station and crime branch were formed which traced and arrested four suspects from Rewari.

ASP Agarwal said all four suspects will be produced before a court in Rewari and taken on police remand for interrogation to recover the cab, cash and the driver’s mobile phone. “The four suspects have no criminal antecedents,” she added.

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Meanwhile, Rekha, said she got to know about the incident on Monday morning.

“My son returned home late on Sunday. Jatin told me that he and his friends had a party. They had borrowed money and the car from the complainant for a day,” she said, adding that police must take the necessary legal action in case her son’s involvement is found in the robbery incident.