Three members of a family from Jaipur died and two others were critically injured when the car they were travelling in veered off course on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, hit a concrete wall near Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka and overturned multiple times on Friday night, police said.

Locals said the car caught fire after the incident. (HT) more less

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Investigators said that the initial probe does not suggest the involvement of another vehicle and they would be able to ascertain the details only after the two injured victims are fit to give a statement. The car reportedly caught fire and was doused by locals.

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The deceased were identified as Amrit Kaur, 80, her son Mehtab Singh Talwar, 53, and her daughter-in-law Jasleen Kaur, 54. Mehtab’s wife, Kamini, 50, and his brother, Varinder Singh Talwar, 57, were critically injured. They worked a gems and jewel businessman and exporter in Jaipur, police said.

A senior police officer said that as per the initial probe, Varinder was behind the wheel of his Grand Vitara car, bearing a Rajasthan registration number. “The family hails from Jaipur. Varinder has his jewellery establishment in Sethi Colony. The car seems to have veered off course and rammed a concrete wall over a channel on the expressway,” the officer, asking not to be named, said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the family was visiting Gurugram for the funeral of a relative in DLF Phase 1 and was returning to Jaipur when the accident took place, near Saimeerbass village, between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday. They said that due to the overturning, occupants were trapped inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the family was visiting Gurugram for the funeral of a relative in DLF Phase 1 and was returning to Jaipur when the accident took place, near Saimeerbass village, between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday. They said that due to the overturning, occupants were trapped inside. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said that commuters alerted the police control room about the crash, following which emergency response vehicles reached the spot and rushed all five to the Al-Afia government hospital in Mandi Khera after extricating them from the wrecked car. Mehtab and Jasleen were declared dead on arrival, police said.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Amrit also succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash. “Looking at the critical condition of Varinder and Kamini, they were referred to a higher centre. They were soon shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 47 where family members from DLF Phase 1 reached,” he said.

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Kumar said that Varinder’s family members have been alerted about the incident and they will soon be arriving from Australia. “Nothing concrete has surfaced that establish that any other vehicle was involved in the crash. Only after Varinder or Kamini are able to speak and declared medically fit, it will be clear that how the accident took place,” he said.

Kumar said that further legal action in the case will be taken only after a written statement or complaint is submitted by a family member in connection with the incident.