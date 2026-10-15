A 32-year-old man, who had been on the run after escaping from police custody in 2018, was shot dead in a gunfight on the Nuh-Gurugram border on Thursday after he fired at a police team that was following up on a cattle smuggling tip, police said.

Police said the deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Kharkhari village in Tauru, Nuh. His associate, however, managed to escape. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Police said the deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Kharkhari village in Tauru, Nuh. His associate, however, managed to escape.

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According to police, Shahid was involved in at least 30 cases in Gurugram, Nuh, and Rajasthan, including attempt to murder, rape, robbery, cattle smuggling, and ATM heists. He was last arrested in 2018 when he escaped from the custody of a Gurugram police crime branch team.

Police said a Mahindra Thar vehicle in which he was transporting cattle and a country-made pistol were seized from the spot.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that crime branch team of Firozpur Jhirka were checking vehicles on the Nuh-Sohna road following a tip about cattle smuggling.

“The team had flagged the Thar to stop but it sped away from the spot towards Gurugram after the occupants opened fire. The crime branch team following the car and exchange of fire took place during the chase,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said that the Thar was finally intercepted them but Shahid sustained a gunshot injury in his abdomen which led to his death. His associate managed to escaqpe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said that the Thar was finally intercepted them but Shahid sustained a gunshot injury in his abdomen which led to his death. His associate managed to escaqpe. {{/usCountry}}

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Both sides fired at least 10-15 bullets during the gunfight. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspect under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at Rojka Meo police station in Nuh after the encounter.