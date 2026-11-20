For junior warrant officer (JWO) Satish Sinha, a spinal cord injury may have cut short his career in the Indian Air Force, but it did not diminish his commitment to service. Today, the Sector 107 resident spends nearly 12 hours a day helping ex-servicemen and their families navigate pension, healthcare and welfare services, earning him the affectionate nickname of a “walking encyclopedia” among community members.

Satish Sinha is a resident of M3M Woodshire in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

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A resident of M3M Woodshire, Sinha turned to technology after his early retirement to continue serving the community he had been part of for three decades. What followed earned him a reputation as a “service expert” among veterans.

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In 2009, as social media gained popularity, Sinha began using Facebook to connect with veterans and help them navigate government systems, from pension benefits to healthcare schemes.

Over the years, his voluntary work has expanded to cover a wide range of services. Under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), he guides veterans and their dependents on accessing medical facilities, obtaining and updating smart cards, securing medical referrals, locating empanelled hospitals and checking medicine availability.

A significant part of his work involves assisting pensioners and family pensioners with the SPARSH portal. He helps them update personal profiles, download pension slips and Pension Payment Orders (PPOs), submit life certificates, check arrears and raise grievances. He pays particular attention to elderly pensioners and those unfamiliar with digital services.

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{{^usCountry}} “Knowledge should be accessible to all. Over the years, I have collected all sorts of data, including reports, legal documents and newspaper archives, to help the community,” Sinha told HT, adding that all his work is conducted digitally. “I have never met these people in person, but whatever problem comes up, I see it through.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Knowledge should be accessible to all. Over the years, I have collected all sorts of data, including reports, legal documents and newspaper archives, to help the community,” Sinha told HT, adding that all his work is conducted digitally. “I have never met these people in person, but whatever problem comes up, I see it through.” {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond individual cases, Sinha has worked to raise awareness about grievance-redressal mechanisms available to veterans. He guides them in filing and tracking complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), helping them approach the relevant government departments and pursue resolutions.

The advent of WhatsApp allowed Sinha to expand his outreach further. He began connecting veterans through groups, helping build a self-sustaining community where members could share information and seek assistance. He has also conducted digital awareness campaigns and helped beneficiaries access welfare platforms, including ECHS and SPARSH.

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Although his spinal injury significantly affected his mobility and forced him into early retirement, Sinha takes pride in having found another way to serve.

“Even if my physical ability was affected, I still had my mental faculties and my digital skills,” he said.

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