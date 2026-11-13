Court rejects bail plea of co-accused in road rage case with Delhi biker woman on GCR

Gurugram:A city court has rejected the bail application of one of the two accused in an alleged road rage incident involving Delhi biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, on Golf Course Road.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sudeep Goel, considering the gravity of the offence, as submitted in a chargesheet, dismissed the bail plea on Tuesday without commenting on the merits of the case. (Representational image)

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The court of additional district and sessions judge Sudeep Goel, considering the gravity of the offence, as submitted in a chargesheet, dismissed the bail plea on Tuesday without commenting on the merits of the case.

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Public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat, along with RK Gothwal, representing the victim, submitted that the charges against accused Lavish were serious in nature.

“From perusal of CCTV footage, it is clear that both accused at the relevant time were sitting in the car. They, in connivance with each other, tried to kill her by hitting her,” Sehrawat submitted before court.

If the accused is released on bail, he may abscond or influence the witnesses, the public prosecutor and the victim’s counsel told the court, asserting that he should not be granted the concession of regular bail.

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{{^usCountry}} BS Khatana, Lavnish’s counsel, submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case. “He had been in custody since September 15. No allegation of any injury or any indecent gestures has been attributed to him,” he submitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BS Khatana, Lavnish’s counsel, submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case. “He had been in custody since September 15. No allegation of any injury or any indecent gestures has been attributed to him,” he submitted. {{/usCountry}}

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“Provisions of section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are not attracted by him as he was only sitting alongside the driver of the vehicle. No abetment is attributed to him. Accordingly, he may be granted concession of bail,” Khatana submitted.

Lavnish was arrested from Rajasthan’s Dausa, along with his cousin Kalyan Bainsla, who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident.

The arrests came after police registered a suo-motu FIR in this connection on September 14, when a video of the alleged road rage incident, uploaded by the victim on her Instagram account, went viral.

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Police added charges of attempt to murder, stalking and outraging modesty of a woman in the FIR.

On November 2, a special investigation team of Gurugram police filed a chargesheet against Kalyan and Lavnish, alleging attempt to murder.

In the chargesheet, police mentioned that Kalyan, in connivance with Lavnish, deliberately rammed Shivani’s motorcycle with their vehicle after pursuing her some distance on Golf Course Road on September 13 morning.