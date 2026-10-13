Delhi cop returning from Jantar Mantar protest site mowed down by speeding truck

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable returning home after duty at the Jantar Mantar protest site was killed when a truck coming from the wrong direction hit his motorcycle in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar area on Monday, police said.

A senior police official said Amit Yadav was wearing his uniform and a helmet and was only a few kilometres from home when the accident took place at 9.30am. (HT Photo)

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The victim, Amit Yadav, a resident of Bas Kusla near Manesar, was posted at Kalyan Puri police station in east Delhi. He had been deployed at Jantar Mantar as part of security arrangements following a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

A senior police officer said Yadav was in uniform and wearing a helmet and was only a few kilometres from home when the accident occurred around 9.30am.

“A truck coming from the wrong direction hit Yadav. He fell off his motorcycle and was mowed down by the truck. Commuters alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

Police said the truck driver stopped the vehicle near the accident spot and fled on foot.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said a stretch of the road had been dug up for utility work. The truck, travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram, allegedly changed lanes without checking for oncoming traffic, leading to the collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said a stretch of the road had been dug up for utility work. The truck, travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram, allegedly changed lanes without checking for oncoming traffic, leading to the collision. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav’s brother-in-law, Parveen Kumar, who arrived from Rewari, said Yadav’s wife and two daughters had not yet been informed about his death.

“Meena had been unwell and still believes that her husband is on duty and would return home after a few days,” he said.

Another relative, Sanjeev Kumar, said Yadav was the family’s sole breadwinner and the only son of his parents.

“His mother is not even able to speak after learning about his death,” he said, adding that the family had spoken to Yadav late on Sunday. He had told them about the situation at Jantar Mantar and said he would return home by Monday morning.

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the truck driver on Monday at Farrukhnagar police station on a complaint from the family under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The truck was seized. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy in the evening,” he said.

Turan said the truck owner would be served a notice seeking the driver’s details so that he could be arrested.