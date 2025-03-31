Delhi HC directs Orris Group to hand over Greenopolis flats in Gurugram soon

In a development for homebuyers awaiting possession of their flats, the Delhi high court has directed Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. to accelerate the handover of units in the first phase of its Greenopolis project. The ruling on Tuesday, made public on Wednesday, mandates that Orris Group facilitate possession for buyers who made direct payments to the company, providing relief to those facing prolonged delays. The project, located in Sector 89, was launched in 2011 and possession was to be given to buyers in 2015, but till date not even a single unit has been delivered. The project, in Sector 89, was launched in 2011. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Orris Group welcomed the judgement and pledged to fully comply with the court’s directive. “We respect the Delhi high court’s decision and consider it a significant step in favour of homebuyers,” said a spokesperson for Orris Group.

The high court’s decision affirms Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. as the rightful owner of the land, reinforcing the company’s commitment to prioritising customer interests. However, the court clarified that buyers who made payments to Three C Shelters Pvt. Ltd. (TCSPL), the contractor, must pursue their claims through separate legal proceedings. This ruling effectively distinguishes financial responsibilities between Orris and TCSPL, directing affected buyers to seek redressal independently.

“The company has always been dedicated to fulfilling its commitments to customers, and ensuring transparency and timely delivery has always been its priority,” the spokesperson for Orris Group said. The company reiterated its commitment to customer satisfaction and the security of investments, stressing that it would adhere to the ruling to resolve the longstanding issue.

The judicial intervention comes after years of protests by Greenopolis homebuyers, who have been caught in a legal and financial quagmire. Hundreds of affected buyers have staged multiple demonstrations against Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and TCSPL, citing unfulfilled promises, financial distress, and systemic neglect. Despite persistent legal battles and repeated pleas to authorities since January 2019, many homebuyers continue to bear the burden of rent and EMIs while their homes remain unfinished.

“I dedicated my hard-earned savings to this project. Twelve years have passed, and I still find myself without a home. With mounting medical expenses for my old parents, education expenses for my daughter and mounting cost of living, it has become increasingly challenging for me to manage the financial burden…the prospect of obtaining the flat seems increasingly bleak,” said Sushma Yadav, secretary of Greenopolis welfare association.