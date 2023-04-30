Fake cancer injection supplier held in Gurugram

A week after the chief minister’s flying squad arrested a man for allegedly selling spurious cancer injections, Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old suspect for supplying the fake injections. Incidentally, the suspect surrendered himself before the drug control officer in Gurugram. Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of Gurugram, said that he was present in the Huda dispensary in Sector 45 and at around 1pm, the suspect, Rotidur Rehman Ansari, entered his office and surrendered. (HT Photo)

The suspect has been identified as Rotidur Rehman Ansari, a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, police said. According to police, he used to import the injections and sell them across the Delhi-NCR without any drug licence.

Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of Gurugram, said that he was present in the Huda dispensary in Sector 45 and at around 1pm, Ansari entered his office and surrendered. “He revealed that Sandeep Bhui, who was arrested on April 21 for selling fake Defitelio injections, was his employee. The suspect was supplying the fake injections to him,” he said.

Chauhan said during questioning, Ansari revealed that a doctor from a private hospital in Gurugram had called him and had asked him to arrange the injections for a patient.

“Ansari has revealed the name and address of the portal from where he procured the injections. A doctor who is also allegedly involved in the case is yet to be arrested and we are conducting a thorough investigation and have checked his bank accounts to ensure any money,” Chauhan added.

Police said the suspect had sold fake injections worth ₹4 crore till date.

The chief minister’s flying squad along with officials from the drugs department on April 21 had conducted a joint raid in Sector 52 and arrested Bhui for selling spurious cancer injections. Police said that they received a tip-off about a fake cancer injection that would be supplied for ₹2.5 lakh to a patient in Sector 52 after which a team was formed to catch him.

