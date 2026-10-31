Delhi to bar non-BS-VI vehicles from November 1; Gurugram commuters advised to check norms

The Gurugram traffic police on Friday urged commuters, transporters and bus operators travelling to Delhi to check their vehicles’ emission standards, registration details and pollution under control (PUC) certificates before setting out, ahead of restrictions coming into force on November 1.

The advisory comes amid wider efforts to phase out older, more polluting commercial vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR). (HT Archive)

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Under the new rules, vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will not be allowed to enter or operate in Delhi from November 1. The restrictions, which also cover buses and commercial vehicles, will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

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BS-VI-compliant vehicles, along with those running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity, will be permitted to enter Delhi, subject to applicable exemptions. However, a valid PUC certificate will be mandatory even for BS-VI vehicles.

The restrictions will apply to vehicles registered outside Delhi as well. Trucks and other goods vehicles merely passing through the Capital, and not headed for Delhi, have been advised to use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) or other alternative routes.

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{{^usCountry}} Diesel buses registered in other states that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will also be barred from entering the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diesel buses registered in other states that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will also be barred from entering the city. {{/usCountry}}

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The Gurugram traffic police asked vehicle owners and transport operators to comply with the restrictions to avoid inconvenience and contribute to efforts to improve air quality across the region.

The advisory comes amid wider efforts to phase out older, more polluting commercial vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier, the Haryana transport department announced incentives to replace around 108,000 old trucks and buses across the NCR. Gurugram topped the list among the state’s 14 NCR districts, with around 22,000 non-compliant trucks and buses.