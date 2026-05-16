DLSA Gurugram to conduct POCSO awareness workshops in schools to promote child safety

Gurugram: To strengthen child safety and legal awareness among students, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will organise special awareness workshops and camps about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012 in schools across the district starting Saturday, officials said. Officials said the workshops aim to educate students about their legal rights, child protection measures, good touch and bad touch, cyber safety, complaint mechanisms and legal safeguards available under the Pocso Act. (Representative photo)

Officials said the workshops aim to educate students about their legal rights, child protection measures, good touch and bad touch, cyber safety, complaint mechanisms and legal safeguards available under the Pocso Act.

Students will also be informed about cyber security, child helpline services, free legal aid and emergency assistance mechanisms. Officials said children would be encouraged to seek help without hesitation in cases of harassment, bullying or abuse.

Under these workshops, panel advocates and para-legal volunteers associated with the DLSA will interact with students and provide detailed guidance on identifying abuse, preventive measures and reporting procedures.

The campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, and under the supervision of district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of DLSA Gurugram, Narender Sura, along with chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA Gurugram, Nisha.

According to officials, the initiative is significant as concerns related to child abuse, online exploitation and cyber threats are increasing. By conducting awareness sessions in schools, the administration aims to empower children with the confidence to identify inappropriate behaviour, speak up without fear and seek timely help from trusted adults or authorities, officials added.

Experts associated with the campaign said many children fail to report abuse due to fear, confusion or lack of awareness. Sensitisation programmes in schools can help students understand personal boundaries, recognise unsafe situations and access support systems before situations escalate.

Chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary Nisha said the campaign is focused on making children aware, confident and empowered.

“The objective of this initiative is to enable children to identify any inappropriate activity and immediately inform their parents, teachers or concerned authorities. Child safety is a collective social responsibility and awareness is the most effective tool to prevent such crimes,” she said.

DLSA officials added that awareness camps will be organised periodically in schools and rural areas across Gurugram district as part of a sustained outreach programme to strengthen child protection and legal literacy among students.