gurugram news

DTCP carries out sealing drive in Sun City

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a sealing drive in Sun City after complaints were lodged with department regarding illegal constructions
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a sealing drive in Sun City after complaints were lodged with department regarding illegal constructions. DTCP officials said that two properties were sealed after it was found during inspection that rules were flouted.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that in one of the plots, the officials sealed four floors that were under construction. “In the second plot, the team found that construction was being carried out without any permission from the department. Action would be initiated against the owners and contractors under urban development rules. We will be conducting random inspections in the colony to check for such violations,” he said.

The department also said that action against illegal guest houses operational in private colonies is being intensified. On Friday, the enforcement team sealed two large guest houses operational in Sushant Lok -1 after complaints were lodged by locals. The department estimates that there are around 1,500 guest houses that are still operational in the city and the department has repeatedly asked the owners to get them regularised.

Bhath said that these guest houses were operating as commercial entities and hosting guests in violation of rules. “The guest houses cannot operate without getting a permission for CLU (change of land use) from the department. A new policy has already been notified for guest houses for registration. In case, the violators don’t follow rules more such sealings will be carried out,” said Bhath, adding that the drive was slowed due to lockdown caused by Covid -19 pandemic.

In a related development, the state government on Thursday gave additional charge of DTP(planning) of MCG to Bhath, who also is the planning in-charge of GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Manesar. He also has the additional charge of DTP(enforcement) Gurugram.

gurugram news

Ahead of boards, private schools to call students for practical sessions

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Private schools in the city have started calling students of board classes (classes 10 and 12) for practical sessions and revision, following clarity on the timeline of board exams
gurugram news

600 Covid-19 warriors to take vaccine jab

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The district will kick off its Covid-19 vaccination drive with 600 front-line health care workers, who will take the jab on Saturday as part of the nationwide vaccine launch
gurugram news

City air continues to remain toxic

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Air quality in the city remained in the “very poor” category of the air quality index (AQI) for the second consecutive day on Friday, with 367 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI bulletin as against 364 the day prior
gurugram news

50% of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be reserved for second shot

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Out of the 49,150 doses of Covid-19 vaccine — including both Covishield and Covaxin — allocated to the district, the health department will reserve 50 percent stock for the second dose until the next batch of vaccine is allocated by the Central government, said senior health officials
gurugram news

MCG to end practice of manual scavenging

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been directed to end the practice of manual scavenging and cleaning of septic tanks on an immediate basis — a release issued by the civic body on Friday stated
gurugram news

GMDA shelves plan to concretise Aravalli creeks

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:48 PM IST
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has shelved its plans to concretise four Aravalli creeks lying upstream of Golf Course Road (GCR)
gurugram news

Bird samples suspected positive for avian flu, sent for further testing

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab (RDDL) in Jalandhar has sent the bird carcass samples from Gurugram to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for additional tests, as they have been marked “suspected positive” for bird flu, officials said on Thursday
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive at Pataudi store

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The first batch of over 84,630 doses of Covishield vaccine arrived at the regional vaccine storage facility in Pataudi on Thursday
gurugram news

Interstate car thief arrested, stole over 200 SUVs: Police

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
An interstate gang of vehicle lifters from Nagaland was busted on Wednesday, said police
gurugram news

Illegal shops along highways to be razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
A subcommittee constituted under the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court and headed by senior town planner of Gurugram, issued directions on Wednesday to district town planners and executive engineers of the Public Works Department to survey all major roads and shut all unauthorised dhabas, kiosks, shops and vends from next month
gurugram news

Air quality deteriorates, experts point to low temperatures, slow winds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Air quality in the city deteriorated to the very poor category on Thursday, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 354, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily air bulletin
gurugram news

Mewat farmers start sit-in near Punhana

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Farmers from Mewat on Thursday started a sit-in protest at Sunhera-Jurehra, near Punhana at the Rajasthan-Haryana border
gurugram news

Private hospitals serving as session sites ready for Covid-19 inoculations

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Two private hospitals of the district, designated as Covid-19 vaccination sites for January 16 drive, have trained their health staff as vaccinators and data entry operators to smoothly conduct the drive
gurugram news

DC asks stakeholders to submit objections to proposed circle rates

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
As homebuyers and stakeholders in the real estate sector expressed concerns over the administration’s proposed circle rates, officials on Wednesday called for objections to be submitted by January 15
gurugram news

Phone shop owner held for selling SIM cards without ID proofs

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The chief minister’s flying squad on Wednesday raided a shop in Sector 44 and arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly selling SIM cards without asking for identity proofs
