DTCP carries out sealing drive in Sun City
The department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Friday carried out a sealing drive in Sun City after complaints were lodged with department regarding illegal constructions. DTCP officials said that two properties were sealed after it was found during inspection that rules were flouted.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that in one of the plots, the officials sealed four floors that were under construction. “In the second plot, the team found that construction was being carried out without any permission from the department. Action would be initiated against the owners and contractors under urban development rules. We will be conducting random inspections in the colony to check for such violations,” he said.
The department also said that action against illegal guest houses operational in private colonies is being intensified. On Friday, the enforcement team sealed two large guest houses operational in Sushant Lok -1 after complaints were lodged by locals. The department estimates that there are around 1,500 guest houses that are still operational in the city and the department has repeatedly asked the owners to get them regularised.
Bhath said that these guest houses were operating as commercial entities and hosting guests in violation of rules. “The guest houses cannot operate without getting a permission for CLU (change of land use) from the department. A new policy has already been notified for guest houses for registration. In case, the violators don’t follow rules more such sealings will be carried out,” said Bhath, adding that the drive was slowed due to lockdown caused by Covid -19 pandemic.
In a related development, the state government on Thursday gave additional charge of DTP(planning) of MCG to Bhath, who also is the planning in-charge of GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Manesar. He also has the additional charge of DTP(enforcement) Gurugram.
