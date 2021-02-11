DTCP decides to cancel licence of Sare Homes, take over project
Moving a step closer to taking over Sare Homes residential project in Sector 92, the department of town and country planning(DTCP) on Wednesday recommended that the licence of this township should be cancelled as presently the real estate company has no directors and the assets of the company have been frozen by Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Gurugram).
The decision to cancel the licence was taken after hundreds of home buyers and residents of the project approached the DTCP and the state government to take over the project after several hundred apartments remained undelivered and several infrastructure-related deficiencies were found.
Sare Homes project was launched in 2010 and the possession was offered in 2014. The project had five phases in which 3,000 apartments were sold, said the residents’ welfare association (RWA). Presently, only 1,200 apartments have been handed over to buyers while remaining are at various stages of construction.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) Gurugram, who submitted a report to the director, DTCP, regarding the cancellation of licence said that the next step in this process would be to take over the project. “Notices will be issued for cancellation and the department will assess the status of infrastructure deficiencies, inventory, receivables and amount to be spent to complete the project. Most of the work is near completion and pending issues will be resolved,” he said.
DTCP officials said in order to initiate takeover, a committee headed by deputy commissioner, Gurugram, will be formed to manage the affairs of the project. “The completion and management of work can be done by the department or a third party but that decision will be taken later,” said Bhath.
The letter sent to director, DTCP, regarding the cancellation of licence cites that the Sare Gurugram Private Limited, the licencee of the project has no acting director at present, the assets of the company are frozen by H-RERA, Gurugram. It also said that the project suffers a number of deficiencies pertaining to electrical system, fire-fighting system and infrastructure.
Pravin Malik, president, SARE Homes RWA said that the decision to take over the project should be executed at the earliest as it will benefit thousands of owners and their families. “Around 3,000 buyers will benefit by this step particularly those who are yet to get their homes. We are thankful to the state government and local MLA who helped in this matter,” said Malik.
A senior executive of Sare Homes could not be contacted despite repeated phone calls.
